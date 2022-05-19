Krispy Kreme offers a free doughnuts to graduates

The latest in a series of Krispy Kreme promotions involves offering Class of 2022 college and high school graduates a free dozen doughnuts on May 25.

"Any senior who wears Class of 2022 swag — from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown — can get a "Senior Day Dozen" at participating shops while supplies last.

The box includes eight glazed, along with chocolate iced filled, original glazed white iced, cake batter, and strawberry iced doughnuts.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of normal, it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments.”

Tying into the promotion is a separate "graduate dozen" that family and friends can buy May 23-24 and May 26-29.

The previous Krispy Kreme customer promotion, which ended May 4, offered a dozen glazed for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

Mike Tattersfield, the company’s president and chief executive, said during the May 11 analysts call that the company's first-quarter profit was boosted by global Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day promotions and the consumer appeal of limited time offerings, such as Twix and Rolo doughnuts.

Previous Krispy Kreme promotions tied to current events included providing a free dozen for a 12-point victory in the men’s or women’s NCAA national championship basketball game.

In the past year, Krispy Kreme also offered a dozen free doughnuts for giving blood during a recent shortage proclaimed by the American Red Cross.

Another civic promotion had Krispy Kreme providing free doughnuts to customers showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. That offer ended in December 2021.

Krispy Kreme said in August that it had given away more than 2.5 million original glazed doughnuts via the initiative.

Considering an original glazed costs 99 cents in a doughnut shop, that represents more than a $2.5 million in giveaways.

