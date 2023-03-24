Krispy Kreme Inc. has expanded its restructuring of its Forsyth County facilities by selling its Ivy Avenue campus for $10.18 million to a Winston-Salem group.

The sale was completed Thursday with the buyer being 1814 Ivy LLC, which was incorporated on March 6, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

1814 Ivy shares the same 2701 University Parkway address as Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. Inc.

Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Eloise Hale said Friday that the transactions represent a sale-leaseback arrangement.

“We are not leaving Winston-Salem because of this transaction,” Hale said.

“Rather, we’re entering a 25-year lease.”

Goodwill said in a statement that "with the shift in consumer preferences to online shopping, Goodwill is exploring ways to diversify its revenue sources to ensure that we maintain adequate funding to support our mission and services.”

“Goodwill’s mission is funded primarily through the sale of donated items. While the level of donations and sales is relatively stable from year to year, disruptions happen — most recently, COVID-19 caused us to close our stores for eight weeks.

“Additionally, economic downturns result in decreased donations (as people look to consignment and online sales to supplement income) while also increasing the need for Goodwill’s employment and training services.”

When it comes to purchasing the Ivy facility, Goodwill said that "having income from a long-term leaseback to Krispy Kreme provides stability and guaranteed revenue to supplement the sale of donated items.”

“With that stability, Goodwill can budget more reliably and plan for long-term growth in our mission."

Hale said in the Goodwill statement that "we are pleased to be working with such a strong community partner, but are even more pleased given Goodwill will fund local job training programs with the transaction’s proceeds.”

“They are thinking innovatively to address an important community need.”

No expansion

On March 15, Krispy Kreme confirmed it would not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations at the Ivy campus, which would have added up to 180 jobs.

The manufacturer said on Dec. 5 that it would produce its Branded Sweet Treats line at its Ivy facility.

Branded Sweet Treats are pre-package doughnut products available in snack aisles in a small number of grocery stores, the company said. The product line debuted in 2020.

“While we no longer plan to expand our Winston-Salem manufacturing facility and workforce, we will maintain our existing Winston-Salem operations and our nearly 300 employees,” Hale said on March 15.

Krispy Kreme said it had hired “a small” number of employees for the local expansion.

“We are supporting our affected employees, all of whom are eligible to apply for any open position or for severance and outplacement services,” Hale said.

The expansion decision had been celebrated by local civic and elected officials, as well as Krispy Kreme, as reinforcing the importance of Krispy Kreme’s original hometown before moving its corporate headquarters to south Charlotte in 2018 as part of an initiative designed to raise its U.S. and global profiles.

Don Martin, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said he “understands that Krispy Kreme operates in a demand-driven marketplace that changes from time to time. I would feel a lot worse if we had lost that expansion to a plant located outside of Forsyth County.”

“At least we will keep our jobs here, unlike the plant in Concord that was closed.”

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said that “we understand that businesses sometimes need to alter their plans and that is out of control of the local community.”

Concord plant closing

Krispy Kreme filed a WARN Act notice March 10 with the N.C. Commerce Department that it was closing its Concord plant, affecting 102 jobs, where it produces pre-packaged products.

The jobs of employees at the Concord plant at 315 Wilshire Ave. SW are expected to end by May 11. Employees have been notified of their separation date, according to the WARN notice.

Krispy Kreme said the Concord plant closing and decision not to expand in Winston-Salem comes from a decision to put its focus mostly on in-store sales.

“Our fresh daily doughnut business is strong, profitable and growing quickly,” Hale said. “This is the area where we are focusing our investments and resources.

“Because of this, we chose to exit our underperforming, extended shelf-life snack aisle business.” That included closing the Concord plant.

Hale said convenience stores “sell our fresh doughnuts, not the pre-packaged.”

“We are now focusing our investments and resources on doughnuts that consumers buy in our shops, order through our app and website for in-shop pickup, or delivery and buy in a delivered fresh daily doughnut case at our partner grocers and other retailers.”

Other downsizings

In October, Krispy Kreme closed its plant in Burlington, Iowa. The plant closing would affect 80 employees.

The company said at that time the production would shift to Krispy Kreme operations in Winston-Salem and Concord.

Krispy Kreme said in a statement in October that the production shift is part of “an effort to drive efficiency within our manufacturing network and position the company for growth.”

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the pre-packaged products were “always a bit of an afterthought for the company.”

“Hot, fresh doughnuts are the signature staple of both their product line and their brand, which you just can’t duplicate in any retail store environment. The business has always been a destination focus, rather than a retail shopping afterthought.

“So, I suspect that there’s very little lost brand identity in vacating the retail store channel, and what little they might lose in brand identity and sales by exiting this channel will easily be replaced by the new business they’re going to pick up from their expanding McDonald’s sales channel.”

Planned expansion

Krispy Kreme had committed to paying an average annual wage of $33,150 for the new job positions that would have included machine operators, line packers, quality technicians, product mixers, forklift drivers and others.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved up to $158,456 in performance-based incentives toward the planned expansion, while the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners previously approved nearly $110,000.

None of the incentives have been paid out.

The incentives require that the company retain 37 existing jobs at the Ivy Avenue site.

The company qualified for a $60,000 state Rural Division Building Reuse grant from the N.C. Commerce Department.