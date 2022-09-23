Kyle Parrish faces uphill journey to beat Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx in solidly Republican District 5. He's OK with that.

The 2022 race for North Carolina’s redrawn U.S. House 5th District reflects the non-competitive nature of most congressional races.

Kyle Parrish understands – and accepts – that fact.

The Democrat, in his first political race, faces nine-term, Donald Trump-endorsed Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx in a solidly GOP district that includes northern and western portions of Forsyth County, and all of Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Davie, Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Caldwell, Avery and Mitchell counties.

“I was never running intending to win,” admitted Parrish, who works in information technology as a systems architect for a financial services company.

The 56-year-old Parrish’s Cary home is actually in House District 13. He said he first contemplated running this year in District 7 when it appeared Republican Bo Hines would have no Democratic opposition. But after court-ordered revisions to congressional maps, it was Foxx who faced the prospect of running unopposed.

“For them to have a free narrative, without any challenge from a competitor, even if it’s not a strong challenge because we have trouble raising money or we have trouble with party support, it’s unconscionable,” Parrish said of Republicans running unopposed in “safe” districts. “So I decided at that time that I was going to run for office in order to at least provide some kind of feedback into the echo chamber that was evolving.”

The U.S. Constitution requires members of Congress to live in the state they represent, but not their districts.

Trump’s impact

Foxx, 79, of Watauga County, did face Republican competition in the May primary from Marine Corps veteran Michael Ackerman.

The contested race prompted Trump to weigh in with his endorsement.

“(Foxx) opposed the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Impeachment Hoax, and we can always count on her vote to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement announcing his support. “I am a big fan of Virginia Foxx, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election!“

Foxx embraced the ex-president’s backing.

“I am extremely grateful to have earned President Trump’s endorsement for my 2022 re-election campaign, and I thank him for his support,” she said. “During his presidency I supported President Trump wholeheartedly and worked tirelessly to help enact key parts of his America First agenda.”

That full support did not include Trump’s unfounded accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of voter fraud.

“Joe Biden is the President-Elect. Period,” Foxx said in a statement less than a week after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capital as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. “I echo (Minority) Leader (Kevin) McCarthy’s appeal to President Trump to call Joe Biden and acknowledge him on that basis.”

That call was never made. Now, some political observers insist the soundest strategy for Republicans looking to retake the House and Senate is for candidates in contested races to blame Biden for inflation and high gas prices, and that Trump and his mounting legal issues distract from that message.

But Trump won’t be a significant distraction for Foxx in a safely Republican – and pro-Trump – district.

Had the new District 5 been in place for the 2020 presidential race, Trump would have collected more than 60% of votes compared to Biden’s 39%. Statewide, Trump edged Biden 49.9% to 48.6% in 2020.

Parrish, meanwhile, ripped Foxx for her ties to of Trump.

“He has no bar to get over other than loyalty to him,” Parrish said. “And she’s a shameless opportunist who has sat up in office for almost 18 years and done nothing for her constituents and goes where the wind blows to help keep herself in that position. To be honest, she doesn’t have to do anything” to get re-elected.

Foxx, meanwhile, insisted she will continue to embrace the former president and his agenda.

Western North Carolina voters “want someone who stood with President Trump to push back on the rising tide of socialism amongst liberals in Washington, and will seek to build on his historic legacy,” she said. “They also want someone who recognizes the growing culmination of threats against traditional conservative beliefs we are seeing today and will work tirelessly to ensure those threats are defeated.”

In addition to ensuring Foxx faces election opposition, Parrish said he is running to counter a Trump legacy that presents “existential threats to our democracy, both across the country and within our state.”

“There was no fraud in 2020, we do not need new voting laws, gerrymandering is voter suppression (and) there is no ‘tyranny’ that requires civil war,” he insisted. “The legislation arising from the ‘Big Lie’ is nothing more than an effort to subvert the future will (and) vote of the American people. To counter these threats, we need new ways of working together – across parties – until the problem is resolved.”

As of June 30, Foxx’s campaign had nearly $2.7 million in cash on hand compared to less than $9,000 for Parrish.