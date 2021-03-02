L.A. Times wants federal court to unseal search warrant documents about FBI seizure of Burr's cellphone

A legal action was filed Tuesday requesting that a federal court unseal records related to the seizure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The action was filed by Los Angeles Times Communications LLC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The filing had not appeared in the federal court filing website www.pacer.gov as of Tuesday night.

A tweet posted Tuesday contains the first four pages of the filing, including a synopsis of the request and the first graphs describing the background of the action.

The L.A. Times was the first to report on May 13 that FBI agents came to Burr's home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone. The newspaper cited an anonymous law-enforcement source.

The newspaper's report was circulated widely by other media outlets and on social media.

The seizure was part of federal investigations into stock sales made in February 2020 by Burr.

The L.A. Times said the legal action requests that the court unseal "the search warrant application, any supporting affidavits, the search warrant itself, the return, the docket sheet and any other judicial records."