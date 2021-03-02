L.A. Times wants federal court to unseal search warrant documents about FBI seizure of Burr's cellphone

A legal action was filed Tuesday requesting that a federal court unseal records related to the seizure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The action was filed by Los Angeles Times Communications LLC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The filing had not appeared in the federal court filing website www.pacer.gov as of Tuesday night.
A tweet posted Tuesday contains the first four pages of the filing, including a synopsis of the request and the first graphs describing the background of the action.
The L.A. Times was the first to report on May 13 that FBI agents came to Burr's home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone. The newspaper cited an anonymous law-enforcement source.
The newspaper's report was circulated widely by other media outlets and on social media.
The seizure was part of federal investigations into stock sales made in February 2020 by Burr.
The L.A. Times said the legal action requests that the court unseal "the search warrant application, any supporting affidavits, the search warrant itself, the return, the docket sheet and any other judicial records."
The newspaper said the records should be unsealed considering Burr announced Jan. 19 that the federal law-enforcement investigation into the stock sales has been completed without any insider-trading charges filed.
The search warrant contains information "into allegations of potential wrong-doing on the part of a sitting U.S. senator — a matter of the utmost seriousness and highest public concern" that then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr "signed off on it," the newspaper said.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
Burr still faces Securities and Exchange Commission probes into the stock sales that were made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline on Feb. 20, 2020.
Background
Burr and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., drew the most scrutiny of several senators for their stock transactions, in part because on Jan. 24, 2020, they attended the Senate Health and Foreign Relations Committee’s closed-door briefing on the novel coronavirus.
The meeting occurred shortly before the general public — and Wall Street — became aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 and before the stock market plunge in March.
The stock-trading controversy surfaced on March 19, 2020, after National Public Radio reported on Burr's Feb. 27 comments to the Tar Heel Circle. Burr gave a stark warning about COVID-19 that he had not repeated publicly at that time.
Burr initially responded to the NPR report with an eight-part Twitter response to denounce as “a tabloid-style hit piece."
However, by March 20, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the couple’s stock transactions.
Burr released a statement at that time saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time."
The controversy surrounding Burr intensified on May 14 when he resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after FBI agents seized his cellphone from his home.
Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said in May that "from the day this story broke, Burr’s case always seemed the most serious, and it was so treated by the press."
