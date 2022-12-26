La Deara Crest has code violation backlog

La Deara Crest apartments in Winston-Salem has 16 open cases of housing code complaints, Winston-Salem officials said, as they emphasized their plans to pay closer attention to the site following a recent episode of tenants without heat.

An open case means the city has logged the violation and told the owner of the apartments to make repairs. When a case is open, a city re-inspection is done to make sure the repairs were carried out. The case remains open until the city has verified the fix.

Many of the open cases involve the need to make furnace repairs. It was the lack of heat in the apartments of multiple tenants that brought conditions at the aging apartment complex into focus and had city officials vowing to focus on forcing repairs.

The complex was built in the mid-1960s.

After volunteers assembled a supply of portable heaters, the apartment managers said they had a sufficient number to make sure no one was without at least a temporary heating source.

At the same time, the owners of the complex, a group of investors based in Charlotte, were saying they would tackle all the needed repairs to the heating systems, which have been described as being more than 20 years old in the average apartment.

Attempts to contact the owners on Monday were not successful.

Bryan Chaney, the city's lead code enforcement officer for the city, said in a Dec. 15 email to top city officials that one problem in making repairs is that the heating units are so old that replacement parts are not readily available. The supply chain issues that have plagued many economic sectors since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic have also played a role, Chaney said.

The most common complaint from the 16 open cases involve structural issues: there were 31 of these and they included needs for four cases of flooring repairs, three porch repairs, four door problems, six wall or ceiling repairs, along with painting on some of them, and missing door screens.

The number and type of complaints don't match up with the number of cases because many units had more than one problem.

In 11 of the 16 cases, furnace repairs were needed.

Bathroom problems were frequent as well, showing up in 13 of the cases. They included problems with tubs, sinks and general leaking.

Smoke detectors were missing from four units.

In his Dec. 15 email, sent before volunteers and other had made at least temporary heating available to all tenants, Chaney said his investigation of La Deara Crest conditions included 13 units without heat and another seven units with portable heaters supplied.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said the city also arranged to have its own forces empty dumpsters at the apartment complex.

"The ownership has committed to going through a list and making sure they are correcting violations," Toney said. "It takes a little pressure to do what is right. Going forward, we will be putting pressure on the management to repair the roofs."

Many of the buildings in the complex are covered with tarps to prevent leaking. The owners recently said they will be carrying out roof repairs in the first quarter next year.