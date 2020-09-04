Labor Day
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Monday.

All state offices will be closed Monday.

All federal offices will be closed Monday.

ABC stores will be closed Monday.

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority buses will not operate Monday.

All yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.

There will be no change in garbage collections.

