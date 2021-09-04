 Skip to main content
Labor Day closings, changes
Labor Day closings, changes

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Monday.

All state offices will be closed Monday.

All federal offices will be closed Monday.

Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.

There will be no change in garbage collections.

Labor Day

Illustration by Tim Rickard

— Compiled by Melissa Hall

