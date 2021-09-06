 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Labor Day closings, changes
0 Comments

Labor Day closings, changes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed today.

The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will be closed today.

All state offices will be closed today.

All federal offices will be closed today.

Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.

There will be no change in garbage collections.

Labor Day

Illustration by Tim Rickard

Compiled by Melissa Hall

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News