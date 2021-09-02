Labor Day closings, changes

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools will be closed Monday.
All state offices will be closed Monday.
All federal offices will be closed Monday.
Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.
There will be no change in garbage collections.
Compiled by Melissa Hall
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today