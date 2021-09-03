Labor Day closings, changes

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will be closed Monday.
All state offices will be closed Monday.
All federal offices will be closed Monday.
Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.
There will be no change in garbage collections.
— Compiled by Melissa Hall
Melissa Hall
