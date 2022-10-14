Lane and ramp closures planned for I-40 in Winston-Salem

Lane and ramp closures are coming to sections of Interstate 40 this weekend as maintenance work continues, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Highway officials said motorists should slow down and use extra caution as they pass through the work zones.

The following lane closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday:

*Two of three lanes are scheduled to be closed on I-40 east from the U.S. 421/I-40 interchange to Peters Creek Parkway.

*Two of three lanes are scheduled to be closed on I-40 west from U.S. 52 to west of Peters Creek Parkway.

The following exit-ramp closures are scheduled for Monday night and early Tuesday:

*The ramp from I-40 east to Stratford Road is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday the following morning with a detour.

*The ramp from Stratford Road to I-40 east is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday with a detour.

*The ramp from Hanes Mall Boulevard to I-40 east is scheduled to be closed from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday with a detour.