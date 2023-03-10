Lane closures are coming to Salem Parkway on Saturday as work crews carry out operations, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic will be reduced to one lane between South Main Street in Kernersville and the interchange for the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

Plans call for the closure to start in the southbound direction first, followed by one in the northbound direction, but highway officials said drivers should be aware that they may encounter a single lane in either direction during the time period.

What's happening is that contractors are placing reflectors on the road surface.