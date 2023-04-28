The N.C. Department of Transportation will close northbound lanes and exits along U.S. 52 in Forsyth County on Saturday for work associated with the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, weather permitting.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, both lanes of U.S. 52 North will be closed near Exit 118, which is at N.C. 65/Bethania-Rural Hall Road. This exit and the on-ramp to access U.S. 52 North from N.C. 65/Bethania-Rural Hall Road will be intermittently closed on Saturday as well. All work is expected to be complete by the evening.

The closures are needed to put in place a traffic shift on the highway linked with the new beltway.

Traffic on U.S. 52 North will be detoured to Westinghouse Road, Tobaccoville Road and back to N.C. 65.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly for delays and use extra caution on the detours.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.