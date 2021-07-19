Lane closures set for I-40 work

Lane and ramp closures that started over the weekend will continue through Thursday on Interstate 40 as a contractor makes pavement and bridge improvements in the area between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road in Forsyth County.
There will also be ramp closures in the ongoing I-40 project at the Forsyth and Davie line near the Yadkin River.
Weather permitting, the lane closures between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road will start at 8 p.m. on the following days (reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.):
*Tuesday and Wednesday: Two of three lanes of westbound I-40 from east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192) to just west of Stratford Road (mile marker 189).
*Tuesday and Wednesday: One of three lanes of eastbound I-40 from west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191) to just east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192).
*Thursday: One of three lanes of westbound I-40 from east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192) to just west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191); and two of three lanes of eastbound I-40 from just west of Stratford Road (mile marker 189) to just east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192).
Also, from 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the ramp from Stratford Road onto westbound I-40 is scheduled to close so preservation work can be safely conducted on the bridge near the end of the ramp. A signed detour will follow N.C. 67 and U.S. 421/Salem Parkway back to the interstate. This ramp closure will end each morning at 6 a.m.
Here are ramp closures scheduled for the I-40 improvements at the Davie-Forsyth county line:
The closures begin at 10 p.m. on the following nights and extend through 5 a.m. the next morning:
*Tuesday: N.C. 801 ramp to I-40 West.
*Wednesday: I-40 East ramp to N.C. 801.
*Thursday: N.C. 801 ramp to I-40 East.
*Sunday: N.C. 801 ramp to I-40 East.
336-727-7369