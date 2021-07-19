Lane closures set for I-40 work

Lane and ramp closures that started over the weekend will continue through Thursday on Interstate 40 as a contractor makes pavement and bridge improvements in the area between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road in Forsyth County.

There will also be ramp closures in the ongoing I-40 project at the Forsyth and Davie line near the Yadkin River.

Weather permitting, the lane closures between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road will start at 8 p.m. on the following days (reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.):

*Tuesday and Wednesday: Two of three lanes of westbound I-40 from east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192) to just west of Stratford Road (mile marker 189).

*Tuesday and Wednesday: One of three lanes of eastbound I-40 from west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191) to just east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192).

*Thursday: One of three lanes of westbound I-40 from east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192) to just west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191); and two of three lanes of eastbound I-40 from just west of Stratford Road (mile marker 189) to just east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 192).