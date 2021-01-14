 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lanes closed on Hanes Mall Boulevard after crash
0 comments
alert top story

Lanes closed on Hanes Mall Boulevard after crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Hanes Mall Boulevard between Griffith Road and Frontis Plaza late Thursday morning  because of a traffic collision and a small gas spill, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police released word about the closure shortly before noon.

No injuries resulted from the traffic crash, police said. Crews have been dispatched to the scene to begin the cleanup.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News