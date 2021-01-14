Lanes closed on Hanes Mall Boulevard after crash

Winston-Salem police temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Hanes Mall Boulevard between Griffith Road and Frontis Plaza late Thursday morning because of a traffic collision and a small gas spill, authorities said.
Police released word about the closure shortly before noon.
No injuries resulted from the traffic crash, police said. Crews have been dispatched to the scene to begin the cleanup.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, police said.
John Hinton
