Massive blaze burning at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem

Jan. 31, 2022

Firefighters were on the scene of a massive blaze in the 4400 block of Cherry Street in Winston-Salem on Monday evening.

Official word on the fire wasn't immediately available, but people who work nearby said a fertilizer plant was on fire.

The fire was visible for miles and sent huge black clouds of smoke into the sky. Popping noises were audible in the area.

Firefighters were called to the area around 7 p.m. The building where they worked to extinguish the flames was clearly gutted.

Onlookers were attempting to watch the flames from parking lots on North Point Boulevard, but police and fire officials told many people to leave the area.

One fire official said there is a large amount of ammonium nitrate, an explosive, in the area and that it wasn't safe to be close to the fire.

Workers at the WestRock Co. on North Point Boulevard also advised people to the leave the area, saying it was dangerous.

Jeff Luman, an employee at WestRock, said he knew something was wrong when he smelled smoke coming from the fertilizer plant next door.