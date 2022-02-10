 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Large tree falls on passing car, power lines overnight, Winston-Salem police say
Large tree falls on passing car, power lines overnight, Winston-Salem police say

FallenTree_Feb10_22.jpg

Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of West Academy Street in Winston-Salem.

 Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM — No one was injured early Wednesday when a large tree fell on a passing car and power lines along West Academy Street, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of West Academy Street, which was expected to be closed for several hours for the tree to be removed and for power to be restored.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police advised in the news release that motorists should consider taking an alternate route during the morning commute.

