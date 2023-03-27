Triad health-care systems are lifting at 7 a.m. Tuesday mandatory COVID-19 mask restrictions for employees, patients and visitors.

The mask-optional policies are effective at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Randolph Health hospitals and outpatient clinics.

The systems said in a joint statement their decision was based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, as well as internal reviews of current scientific COVID-19 community spread and exposure data.

However, the systems still require masks in certain public-health settings, such as emergency department waiting rooms and triage areas, and all cancer locations, "to help protect those who are immunocompromised and vulnerable to respiratory viruses."

"Fewer cases of COVID-19 requiring hospital level care is the main reason for this move. A return to masking is possible should conditions change."

The systems also recommend that patients who have been exposed to a respiratory illness, such as flu, RSV or COVID-19, or who are experiencing symptoms, should wear a well-fitting mask that covers their nose and mouth.

"Patients and visitors may request those caring for them to wear a mask, and those choices and requests should always be honored," the systems said.

"Similarly, if patients or visitors are asked to wear a mask in certain situations or areas, they are expected to abide by those requests."

COVID-19 update

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County remained at an 11-month low for the week that ended March 18, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard update.

There were 196 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 199 in the previous report. About 20.9%, or 41, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 179 for the week that ended April 9.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Forsyth, along with the entire state, is listed in the low category for COVID-19 community spread for the second consecutive week.

Forsyth has been in the medium category in six of the previous nine reports.

The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday has Forsyth’s three key metrics still trending in a more positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 50 in Forsyth, compared with 51 and 60 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 5.5 compared with 8.6 and 11.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.3% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.3% and 2.4% in the previous two weeks.

“In looking at the case rates across our region, our communities have sufficient immunity against COVID-19 — either through vaccination, natural infection or a combination of both — to support the lifting of universal masking requirements in our hospitals and clinics,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Baptist.

"This is an important step in resuming a sense of normalcy in our society."