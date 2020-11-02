Largest Triad hospitals face similar Medicare readmission rate penalties

According to Kaiser Health News, Medicare counts as a readmission any of those patients who ended up back in any hospital within 30 days of discharge, except for planned returns like a second phase of surgery.

For the latest report, the measuring period was July 2016 to June 2019.

The purpose of the penalties is combating what Kaiser Health News calls “a perverse financial incentive.”

That is, hospitals can earn more money if their patients’ health deteriorates after they are discharged since they can be paid for two stays instead of one.

Congress approved in 2018 the request of safety-net hospitals, in particular academic medical centers, to apply the rating system in five peer categories rather than across the board.

That means Wake Forest Baptist is compared with other academic medical centers, such as UNC Hospitals (penalty rate 0.08%, Duke University Hospital (0.25%) and Vidant Medical Center (0.77%).

Forsyth are compared with urban facilities such as Cone Health, Presbyterian Hospital (0.15%) and WakeMed (0.17%). Community hospitals likewise are compared with each other.