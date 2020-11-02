Largest Triad hospitals face similar Medicare readmission rate penalties

The latest notification of annual Medicare readmission penalties finds North Carolina Baptist Hospital with a slight rate increase and Forsyth Medical Center unchanged for 2020-21.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ penalty rates went into effect Oct. 1. Kaiser Health News disclosed the 2020-21 penalty rates on its website Monday.
The federal Affordable Care Act authorizes Medicare to reduce per-patient payments to acute-care hospitals with excess readmissions.
Medicare does not disclose a penalty fee amount for individual hospitals. Hospitals can lose as much as 3% of reimbursement payments.
The 2020-21 penalty for Baptist is 0.09%, compared with 0.05% for 2019-20, 0.08% for 2018-19 and 0.22% in 2017-18. Baptist’s rate has been as high as 0.73%.
For Forsyth, the penalty was 0.14%, unchanged from 2019-20 and up from 0.13% in 2018-19 and a high of 1% in 2017-18. Forsyth did not receive a penalty the first two years of the program.
Medical Park Hospital of Winston-Salem has not been penalized in any year and has been exempt the past three years.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was not listed with a penalty for the second consecutive year after having its first penalty, at 0.4%, in 2018-19.
"The historical results featured in recent reports related to Novant Health’s readmission rates do not reflect our most recent measures of quality and safety," said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant's chief medical officer. "Every day, our physicians, nurses, pharmacists and clinical team members work to predict and identify those patients at highest risk for readmission and develop best, safe practices to keep those patients out of the hospital.
"We continue to implement new strategies and technologies, such as artificial intelligence to improve quality and safety."
Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone's chief physician executive, said "avoiding complications, avoiding infections, having everyone on the same page are all hallmarks of high-quality care."
Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment about the latest reimbursement rate penalties.
CMS said in September it could opt to suspend the penalty program in future fiscal years if the COVID-19 pandemic has too much of an effect on hospital readmission performances.
Since the readmissions review began in 2012, the penalty has been based on a hospital’s risk-adjusted readmission rate for acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, total hip arthroplasty/total knee arthroplasty, and coronary artery bypass graft.
According to Kaiser Health News, Medicare counts as a readmission any of those patients who ended up back in any hospital within 30 days of discharge, except for planned returns like a second phase of surgery.
For the latest report, the measuring period was July 2016 to June 2019.
The purpose of the penalties is combating what Kaiser Health News calls “a perverse financial incentive.”
That is, hospitals can earn more money if their patients’ health deteriorates after they are discharged since they can be paid for two stays instead of one.
Congress approved in 2018 the request of safety-net hospitals, in particular academic medical centers, to apply the rating system in five peer categories rather than across the board.
That means Wake Forest Baptist is compared with other academic medical centers, such as UNC Hospitals (penalty rate 0.08%, Duke University Hospital (0.25%) and Vidant Medical Center (0.77%).
Forsyth are compared with urban facilities such as Cone Health, Presbyterian Hospital (0.15%) and WakeMed (0.17%). Community hospitals likewise are compared with each other.
Academic medical centers have said they tended to have a larger penalty rate because they treat the sickest of patients, including those transferred from community hospitals that can’t provide specialty or trauma care the patients need.
Those safety-net hospitals also tend to get a higher percentage of patients with no insurance or high-deductible insurance, some of whom can’t afford or don’t have access to primary care physicians and may struggle to pay for their maintenance prescriptions.
