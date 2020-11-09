Larry Hopkins, doctor and former Wake Forest University football star dies

"His cognitive skills were not as pronounced and he was sort of sliding each day," she said. Sunday night his breathing became labored and he was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist, where he died.

Ed Bradley, a teammate of Hopkins at Wake Forest, said it was a blow when he heard of Hopkins' passing.

Two weeks ago, the 1970 ACC champions had a 50-year Zoom call celebration during homecoming weekend at Wake Forest. Bradley said that Hopkins was on the Zoom call but just watched and listened.

“He wasn’t in very good health and we knew it but it was good to just see him on that call,” said Bradley.

Hopkins was a star running back for the Deacons and their veer offense that was run by quarterback Larry Russell.

Bradley said Hopkins transferred to Wake Forest from Lees-McRae and played two seasons.

“Hoppy was a bull of a runner and he was a workhorse,” Bradley said about Hopkins, talking about how he racked up the yards against Clemson in 1970 and Tulsa the next year.

Bradley said that Hopkins' accomplishments on the field are all well and good, but it was the person who was even better.