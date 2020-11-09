Larry Hopkins, doctor and former Wake Forest University football star dies

Dr. Larry Hopkins, a Wake Forest University football star who went on to become a well-known doctor of obstetrics and gynecology here, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center early Monday, more than three months after suffering a stroke.
Hopkins, 70, played fullback at Wake Forest in 1970 and 1971, where he led the Deacons in rushing both years that he played, broke Brian Piccolo's rushing record and averaged 111.6 yards a game in his senior year.
But there's no telling how many babies he delivered, people who knew him were saying Monday night.
"Larry Hopkins was my friend and he was my doctor," said District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield. "He was one of the most humble and nice human beings that I have known. He was the ultimate ladies' man because he helped a lot of ladies through pregnancy."
Hartsfield said Hopkins didn't simply have a successful medical practice: He carried that medical practice into poor neighborhoods to help reduce infant mortality and improve the lives of disadvantaged mothers.
"He started a clinic called Today's Woman, and was able to help women at his clinic at 25th and Cherry," Hartsfield said. "For years and years, he saw women who may not have had the financial means to go to the hospital. He didn't boast or brag. He did what he did."
Earlier this year, Hopkins received the Medallion of Merit, the highest honor that Wake Forest awards, in recognition for his years of service to both the university and the community. In addition to his medical work, Hopkins served many years as as a university trustee.
"Wake Forest has lost a giant in our community," said Nathan Hatch, the president of Wake Forest University. Hatch said Hopkins served the community "in exceptional ways as a beloved physician, leader and mentor."
"As a teacher, he shared his deep knowledge and selflessly offered his wisdom," Hatch said. "As a trustee, he lent us his vision and drove our aspirations. And as a friend, he always had a ready smile and listening ear."
Beth Hopkins, his wife, said Monday that she was 18 and Larry was 19 when they met at Wake Forest. Hartsfield said that the couple were students at a time when "there were not many minorities entering and graduating from Wake Forest."
Larry Hopkins went on to earn his medical degree at Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest School of Medicine) in 1977. As a doctor, he became "a mentor to scores of residents, encouraging them to look at obstetrics and gynecology as a profession and service," Beth Hopkins said.
She said her husband had a stroke on July 31. He had retired only a month earlier but was still working three days a week, she said. He was in therapy and doing well and came home in the middle of August. But starting around two weeks ago he started to change, she said.
"His cognitive skills were not as pronounced and he was sort of sliding each day," she said. Sunday night his breathing became labored and he was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist, where he died.
Ed Bradley, a teammate of Hopkins at Wake Forest, said it was a blow when he heard of Hopkins' passing.
Two weeks ago, the 1970 ACC champions had a 50-year Zoom call celebration during homecoming weekend at Wake Forest. Bradley said that Hopkins was on the Zoom call but just watched and listened.
“He wasn’t in very good health and we knew it but it was good to just see him on that call,” said Bradley.
Hopkins was a star running back for the Deacons and their veer offense that was run by quarterback Larry Russell.
Bradley said Hopkins transferred to Wake Forest from Lees-McRae and played two seasons.
“Hoppy was a bull of a runner and he was a workhorse,” Bradley said about Hopkins, talking about how he racked up the yards against Clemson in 1970 and Tulsa the next year.
Bradley said that Hopkins' accomplishments on the field are all well and good, but it was the person who was even better.
“There are only a handful of people you meet in this world who are great people and Larry Hopkins was one of them,” Bradley said. “I was blessed to know him and I think we all were better people just for knowing him.”
Mütter Evans said she met Larry Hopkins in 1971, when she was a freshman at Wake Forest. She became close friends with Larry and Beth and remained so over the years.
"He was exciting to watch" on the football field, she said, but he never wanted to hog the attention off the field.
"He was not someone to draw attention to himself," Evans said. "He was quiet, but he always had a presence. He was a chemistry major. He was going on an end of the campus that very few students of color went to. And he had a sense of humor."
Beth Hopkins said her husband enjoyed watching football, pulling for Wake Forest and playing Scrabble with his grandchildren. He loved history and accumulated dates and facts.
She said her husband will be buried in a private ceremony on Saturday.
"He had a very full life," she said.
Journal reporter John Dell contributed to this story.
