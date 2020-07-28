The last call for alcohol will be shortened statewide to 11 p.m., beginning Friday, as part of the Cooper administration’s effort at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 153 on Tuesday, which places a curfew on restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries from selling alcoholic drinks from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. through at least 11 p.m. Aug. 31.
Private bars and clubs remain closed. The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
Local orders, such as in Charlotte, Raleigh and Orange County, that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m. or that apply to other entities remain in effect.
“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” Cooper said.
“This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We have seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”
For example, in Forsyth County individuals between the ages of 15 and 44 continued to account for the majority (56%) of COVID-19 cases. Those ages 65 and older represent 8.9%, and those ages 14 and under, 9.7%.
Cooper said he wants “to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours ... lessening social distancing and more milling around.”
“Now that we have become stable with our (COVID-19) numbers, we want to drive them down, and this is one of the ways we believe will be effective.”
Cooper said the executive order provides authority to the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement and Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission officials to enforce the curfew, including taking the license to sell alcoholic beverages.
A violation of the curfew is punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.
No surprise
Officials with three local brewpubs and restaurants said they were not surprised by Cooper’s executive order, given the curfews put into place by the state’s two largest cities.
“We’ve been closing early to prevent the ‘drunk touching’ that happens late night in bar settings,” said Jamie Bartholomaus, president and co-owner of Foothills Brewing.
“We have been closing at 10 p.m. during weekdays and 11 p.m. weekends at our place in effort to reduce exposure risk, so it won’t affect much at all.
“Our accounts in the market will probably sell a little less draft,” Bartholomaus said. “But as we are only selling 40% of the draft we sold last year because of retail limitations, a small drop from there won’t change much for us.”
Lori Shaver, owner of Pine Tree Tavern on Bethania Station Road, said “I sympathize with the people who are making the decisions because it is hard.”
“There are so many people hurting that need to open up. It seems like it is not getting better. I feel bad for those who cannot open back up.”
Shaver said she has been closing up between 9 and 10 p.m. weeknights, but staying open later on the weekends along with keeping the restaurant’s kitchen available for meals.
Shaver said it will be hard to tell the impact at this point of the governor’s decision.
“We sell a lot of food, so we try to stay open a little later than some people,” she said. “There are not many places open later on this side of town.”
Shanti Jehlicka, manager of Quiet Pint Tavern on First Street, said it didn’t take long for customers to begin talking about the governor’s curfew order.
“It is disappointing that we are at this stage where we are going to have to close down early, but we understand and want to be safe,” Jehlicka said.
“We understand the decision made by the governor. We just have to do our part, and hopefully this will be over soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.