Paula McCoy, seeking a place on the fall ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for Winston-Salem City Council, filed a lawsuit Thursday morning that aims to overturn a decision by Forsyth County election officials. She was disqualified last month from appearing on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
In her lawsuit, McCoy said the court should issue an injunction that would prevent Tim Tsujii, the county elections director, from printing ballots that do not identify McCoy as an unaffiliated candidate for the Northeast Ward of Winston-Salem.
Although the elections office is printing absentee ballots to mail on Friday, McCoy's lawsuit also seeks to prevent the publication of anything from the elections office that doesn't list her as a candidate.
McCoy claims the decision by election officials on Aug. 6 that de-certified her candidacy was unconstitutional. She claims that election officials didn't follow proper procedures in receiving a challenge that ultimately led to her not being placed on the ballot. McCoy says election officials changed the rules "in the middle of the game."
Election officials had told McCoy in early July that she had gained 283 valid voter signatures — two more than the minimum number needed for Northeast Ward — and would therefore appear on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
The only other candidate was Barbara Hanes Burke, a Democrat who gained her spot on the ballot in the March 3 primary.
On Aug. 5, minutes before the deadline expired to submit voter signatures, Burke showed up at the local elections office and questioned the validity of four of the signatures McCoy had gathered.
Elections officials checked and determined that three of the four voters were not residents of the ward, and that dropped McCoy's total to one fewer than the number she needed to run.
Election officials did more checking and discovered they had inadvertently misapplied the software used to check registration.
When the dust settled on all the rechecking, McCoy had 265 valid signatures, 16 fewer than the 281 she needed.
Two other would-be unaffiliated candidates, Tony Burton and Michael Banner, were also found to have insufficient signatures to run in East Ward. Banner was filming McCoy Thursday morning as she filed suit at the courthouse about 9:30 a.m.
It was not clear mid-afternoon when a judge might consider McCoy's request for an injunction.
