Last of the cattle still unaccounted for after truck wreck that shut down U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning

Authorities were still searching for one last cow on Thursday, more than eight hours after the animals wandered from their wrecked trailer. A truck hauling them flipped over before dawn on U.S. 52 near the intersection with Interstate 40.

R.C. Foster with the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office hauled a trailer capable of holding that last cow to the western end of Aureole Street late Thursday morning. He emerged from his truck carrying a catch pole as he starting making his way down a grassy path near U.S. 52 that gives a billboard company access to their sign.

Earlier, Foster helped round up 11 of the cows in a single batch. The bovines had huddled together near one of the chain-link fenced entrances to the Hood Container plant that backs up to U.S. 52.

The cows tend to move in a herd if they get out of a trailer, Foster explained.

But one more adventurous cow made it across Old Lexington Road nearby and into someone’s yard near the intersection of Dacian and Glencoe streets, Foster said. He used his trailer to load that one.

Meanwhile, Lt. J.T. Collins with the Winston-Salem Police Department, working the wreck scene, said four or five cows died in the accident. Authorities placed a large disposal container on the highway to collect the bodies of the cows.

The tractor-trailer carrying the cattle flipped over in one of the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 around 5 a.m. That side of the highway was closed in the area until shortly after 10:30 a.m., when the wrecked truck was removed and the highway cleared of debris.

City police released no details on the cause of the crash, but there were no reports of human injury.

Foster wondered if he would find that the missing cow had died somewhere after it got out. There were reports that the search for the cow had gone as far afield as the area around Peachtree Street, but Foster had come up empty-handed by the time he parked at the end of Aureole.

Foster walked the path, then entered the woods behind Hood Container. He followed a trail through the leaves that looked like it had been made recently, perhaps by the cows that ended up at the plant.

It was a puzzle how the cows had gotten that far, since a chain link fence along the side of U.S. 52 should have blocked the way.

