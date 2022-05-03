Last round of COVID stimulus money in Forsyth. $20 million available.

Forsyth County is now accepting applications for Round 2 of funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), but this time, applicants have to attend an information session to be eligible for getting some of the COVID stimulus money.

The next information session will be a virtual one that takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday. Another virtual session takes place at 10 a.m. May 12 and at 5 p.m. May 16.

Meanwhile, an in-person session is scheduled for noon on May 17 on the fourth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center, at 201 N. Chestnut St.

For more information or to register, visit the county web site at forsyth.cc and click on the American Rescue Plan Act banner at the top of the page.

Forsyth County was awarded about $74 million in ARPA funds, with about $20 million still to be allocated.

County officials said the information sessions are required for applicants so that county officials can discuss the requirements of the application process and learn about the county's priorities for funding.

For this round, officials said, only governmental agencies and non-profit organizations can apply. That means that individuals and businesses can't apply.

County officials said they're looking for high-impact projects than can sustain themselves once they're started, and that funding requests should be reasonable based on the size and capacities of the applying group.

The county said it is prioritizing projects that help marginalized people and communities and those most affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projects that the county will not consider include direct subsidies to developers for affordable housing, premium pay for non-governmental employees, revenue losses experienced by private companies, small business lending, K-12 education and broadband infrastructure.

Forsyth County previously accepted public applications in 2021 and concluded that round on March 3. The county received 176 applications and awarded more than $27 million.

For the current round of funding, county officials said they would review eligible proposals after the 5 p.m. June 10 deadline, and present recommendations to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for approval.

