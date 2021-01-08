Late start will limit snow accumulation in Winston-Salem, but expect an inch or two by tonight

Snow is falling in Winston-Salem and surrounding areas this morning and may total an inch or two when the storm is past, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.

With temperatures above freezing, don't expect the snow to do much more during the day except possibly accumulate on elevated surfaces, said meteorologist Mike Strickler with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

"Later this afternoon, the snow intensity is likely to pick up, and temperatures will drop a little bit," Strickler said. "Given that we got a late start, and it didn't change over to snow until this morning, you are probably looking at an inch or two at this point. There might be a little bit more on the northwest side of town where the temperatures will be a little lower."

Earlier forecasts called for snow to start falling here during the night, but it didn't come until after sunrise in most places. Strickler said the energy of the sun on the other side of those clouds will limit any chance of accumulation during most of the daytime.