Latest attempt at legalizing medical marijuana in NC gets boost from GOP support

The latest in a 12-year attempt to legalize the use of medical marijuana in North Carolina may have its best odds yet with a state Senate Republican leader as a primary sponsor.

Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and chairman of Senate Rules and Operations committee, is joined by Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, as primary sponsors.

Senate Bill 711 was introduced Wednesday. Rabon could not be immediately reached for comment on the bill.

"SB711 says anyone who has a debilitating medical condition can receive a registry ID card or who is a designated caregiver," Lowe said. "The goal of the bill is to treat chronic pain, and relying less on opioids."

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that "having the powerful Senate Rules committee chairman as a primary sponsor certainly gives the measure a better shot this time around."

"Sen. Rabon’s endorsement is likely to open some doors that have remained shut in the past."

Lowe said that "it is important to be working across the aisle for the betterment of North Carolina. Both parties can achieve a lot when we come together."