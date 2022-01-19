Latest forecast: 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in the Triad. Region is under winter storm watch.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Triad and most of central North Carolina beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday as the area braces for its third significant January snowfall.
The latest forecast calls for 2-5 inches of snow, along with a possible “light glaze” of ice.
A cold front moving into the area Thursday will bring rain during the day and into the evening before tapering off overnight, according to the latest forecast from the weather service. There is a slight chance of freezing rain or snow after midnight.
A low pressure system, expected to stall off the Atlantic coast, will send moisture inland Friday as temperatures top out in the upper 20s. In the Triad, moisture hitting cold air will lead to snow beginning early Friday morning and potentially lasting through early Saturday morning.
Some areas southeast of the Triad are likely to see freezing rain.
Preparing for the next round of winter weather, as the city and N.C. Department of Transportation did ahead of last weekend’s storm by spreading salt and saltwater, might be more of a challenge.
Because as much as a quarter-inch of rain is possible Thursday before any snowfall Friday, any pretreatments of brine or salt would likely be washed away, said Nick Petro, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.
Sunny skies and highs just above freezing are forecast later Saturday before temperatures plunge into the mid-teens overnight. Sunny skies are expected to return Sunday, with highs around 40.
The potential for another round of winter weather comes as central North Carolina continues to dig out from a storm that brought 4 inches of snow and ice to the Triad over the past weekend. Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools remained closed for the second straight day Wednesday, and impassable side streets kept many residents stuck at home.
Crews completed clearing major roads Tuesday night and continue to work on collector streets, city spokesman Randy Britton said in a video update Wednesday morning.
He added that equipment will begin moving into neighborhoods Wednesday and that, for some residents, a little temporary inconvenience might accompany those efforts.
Accumulated snow has turned into thick ice as it repeatedly thawed during the day, then refroze overnight. As city crews move through neighborhoods, plows will break up that ice and push the chunks toward the curb.
“They’re going to be blocking driveways,” Britton warned. “It’s an effect of clearing neighborhood streets, one we can’t stop from happening. We apologize, but it’s necessary to treat those streets.”
Fall leaves left at the curb but not yet collected could also end up back in yards and on driveways, he added.
Britton also urged residents to park off the street whenever possible so crews spreading salt and plowing have full access.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
