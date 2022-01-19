Latest forecast: 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in the Triad. Region is under winter storm watch.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Triad and most of central North Carolina beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday as the area braces for its third significant January snowfall.

The latest forecast calls for 2-5 inches of snow, along with a possible “light glaze” of ice.

A cold front moving into the area Thursday will bring rain during the day and into the evening before tapering off overnight, according to the latest forecast from the weather service. There is a slight chance of freezing rain or snow after midnight.

A low pressure system, expected to stall off the Atlantic coast, will send moisture inland Friday as temperatures top out in the upper 20s. In the Triad, moisture hitting cold air will lead to snow beginning early Friday morning and potentially lasting through early Saturday morning.

Some areas southeast of the Triad are likely to see freezing rain.

Preparing for the next round of winter weather, as the city and N.C. Department of Transportation did ahead of last weekend’s storm by spreading salt and saltwater, might be more of a challenge.