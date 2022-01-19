 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest forecast: 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in the Triad. Region is under winter storm watch.
0 Comments
featured

Latest forecast: 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in the Triad. Region is under winter storm watch.

  • 0

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Triad and most of central North Carolina beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday as the area braces for its third significant January snowfall.

The latest forecast calls for 2-5 inches of snow, along with a possible “light glaze” of ice.

A cold front moving into the area Thursday will bring rain during the day and into the evening before tapering off overnight, according to the latest forecast from the weather service. There is a slight chance of freezing rain or snow after midnight.

A low pressure system, expected to stall off the Atlantic coast, will send moisture inland Friday as temperatures top out in the upper 20s. In the Triad, moisture hitting cold air will lead to snow beginning early Friday morning and potentially lasting through early Saturday morning.  

Some areas southeast of the Triad are likely to see freezing rain.

Preparing for the next round of winter weather, as the city and N.C. Department of Transportation did ahead of last weekend’s storm by spreading salt and saltwater, might be more of a challenge.

Because as much as a quarter-inch of rain is possible Thursday before any snowfall Friday, any pretreatments of brine or salt would likely be washed away, said Nick Petro, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.

Sunny skies and highs just above freezing are forecast later Saturday before temperatures plunge into the mid-teens overnight. Sunny skies are expected to return Sunday, with highs around 40.

The potential for another round of winter weather comes as central North Carolina continues to dig out from a storm that brought 4 inches of snow and ice to the Triad over the past weekend. Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools remained closed for the second straight day Wednesday, and impassable side streets kept many residents stuck at home.

Crews completed clearing major roads Tuesday night and continue to work on collector streets, city spokesman Randy Britton said in a video update Wednesday morning.

He added that equipment will begin moving into neighborhoods Wednesday and that, for some residents, a little temporary inconvenience might accompany those efforts.

Accumulated snow has turned into thick ice as it repeatedly thawed during the day, then refroze overnight. As city crews move through neighborhoods, plows will break up that ice and push the chunks toward the curb.

“They’re going to be blocking driveways,” Britton warned. “It’s an effect of clearing neighborhood streets, one we can’t stop from happening. We apologize, but it’s necessary to treat those streets.”

Fall leaves left at the curb but not yet collected could also end up back in yards and on driveways, he added.

Britton also urged residents to park off the street whenever possible so crews spreading salt and plowing have full access.

Jan. 17, 2022

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Egyptian teacher educates students on hieroglyphics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Crime

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert