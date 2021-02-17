Latest forecast: half-inch of ice with sub-freezing temps all day Thursday in Forsyth

A powerful winter storm moving in Wednesday night and Thursday morning could smack Forsyth County and nearby areas with a half-inch of accumulated ice.

With power outages and downed trees expected in its wake, the storm is expected to keep daytime temperatures in Forsyth below freezing all day on Thursday, as freezing rain continues to fall.

"I would not even travel," said Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations. "I would tell them to stay off the roads if at all possible."

The forecast calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday, with a low of 29.

On Thursday, freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected to fall for much of the day.

After easing during the late morning on Thursday, the precipitation is expected to re-intensify Thursday evening, with freezing rain continuing until perhaps 2 a.m. Friday, followed by a mix of rain and freezing rain.

During the day, wind chill values are expected to dip to 19 degrees, with a northeast wind bringing gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.