Latest forecast: half-inch of ice with sub-freezing temps all day Thursday in Forsyth

A powerful winter storm moving in Wednesday night and Thursday morning could smack Forsyth County and nearby areas with a half-inch of accumulated ice.
With power outages and downed trees expected in its wake, the storm is expected to keep daytime temperatures in Forsyth below freezing all day on Thursday, as freezing rain continues to fall.
"I would not even travel," said Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations. "I would tell them to stay off the roads if at all possible."
The forecast calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday, with a low of 29.
On Thursday, freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected to fall for much of the day.
After easing during the late morning on Thursday, the precipitation is expected to re-intensify Thursday evening, with freezing rain continuing until perhaps 2 a.m. Friday, followed by a mix of rain and freezing rain.
During the day, wind chill values are expected to dip to 19 degrees, with a northeast wind bringing gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.
Thursday is when most of the ice will accumulate. National Weather Service projections show total ice accumulations of almost 4/10ths of an inch as far south as Lexington and Asheboro, with more than a half inch of ice possible in parts of Guilford and Forsyth.
Thursday's high in Forsyth is predicted to reach only 31 degrees, staying at about that level during the night. Freezing rain may still be in the picture until 7 a.m. Friday, although temperatures are expected to reach a high of 43 with partly sunny skies later in the day.
In advance of the storm, state and local transportation crews are busy prepping roads and highways.
"We will run three 12-hour shifts starting at 10 p.m. (Wednesday)," Huff said. "We will have crews in every section of the city. We are putting brine spreaders on all our trucks. We look at bridges, steep slopes and overpasses and treat those first and treat them heavy."
Huff said that when trees fall, people can call CityLink at 311 to have a crew come out, but he cautioned that, if power lines are involved, the city can do nothing until electricity crews have handled the problem.
"Even last weekend, we had over 80 calls for trees down," Huff said.
A winter storm warning covers a massive area, stretching from the Mexican border in southern Texas to Maryland, and taking in all or parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
