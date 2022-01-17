Latest on snow-covered roads: Stay off of them, says Winston-Salem official

Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”
Randy Britton, the city’s senior community educator, shared the warning on social media but assured would-be drivers that crews are working to clear snow and ice from major roads and city streets.
A series of trucks and motor graders plows Interstate 40 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Overnight, workers were able to salt and apply brine throughout the city. Britton said all major roads have had multiple salt treatments. The city hopes to have all major roads clear by 7 p.m., Monday he said.
Winston-Salem has used some 22,000 gallons of brine and 330 tons of salt in reckoning with the winter storm.
“It’s been a valiant effort by our folks,” Britton said.
PHOTOS: Winter Storm in Forsyth County
Pedestrians struggle with an umbrella as they make their way up Peters Creek Parkway in heavy wind and sleet during a winter storm on Sunday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
William McCulley, 10, has icicles on his eyelashes while sledding on the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday. McCulley’s family moved to the area over a year ago from North Dakota. His father said this weather is like a nice spring day compared to what they are used to there.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Colin Queen, with Stanleyville Paving, clears the sidewalk along Fifth Street during a winter storm on Sunday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Allen Beverly pours ice melt into a bucket while clearing walkways on campus at Wake Forest University during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Claudine Corbett and her 4-year-old daughter, Ingrid, sled on the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Families sled down the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Heather Wilson sleds down the hill behind Wiley Middle School on a llama float during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A pedestrian crosses near Third and Fourth streets during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Grace Holbrook, 10, sleds down on the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Families sled down the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Steve Pinkos (left) and Allen Beverly clear a walkway to Winston Hall at Wake Forest University during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
William McCulley, 10, sleds down the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. McCulley’s family moved to the area over a year ago from North Dakota. His father said this weather is like a nice spring day compared to what they are used to.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Snow is plowed from the sidewalk along Fifth Street during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A sledder wipes out on the hill behind Truist Ballpark during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Joshua Bodenheimer, 17, snowboards down the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allen Beverly spreads ice melt on a walkway to Winston Hall at Wake Forest University during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Thomas Bennett, 18, snowboards down the hill behind Wiley Middle School during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A truck plows campus streets at Wake Forest University during a winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Salem College sophomore Alize Munn of El Paso, Texas carries a sledding disk up a hill for another run, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
A series of trucks and motor graders plows Interstate 40 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Salem College sophomore Grace Herman of Maiden sleds down a road near the college's physical plant, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Clara Kozakiewicz, 9, gets a face full of snow as she sleds at Moore Magnet Elementary School, Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Signs on U.S. 52 urge motorists to reduce their speed due to snow and ice, Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Tabitha Bragg is pulled by her dog, Rin, as they go for a walk at Old Salem, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sutton Huff, 8, drags her sled back toward the hill for another run at Moore Magnet Elementary School on Sunday morning.
Walt Unks, Journal
Icicles hang from a fountain at Salem College, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
A fountain at Salem College is frozen with icicles, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
A contractor plows U.S. 52 near Liberty Street, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNCSA students Claire Schuyler (from left), Abby Goyea, Georgia Lawrence and Lyric Abbott walk up a Snow covered Main Street in Old Salem, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Salem College sophomores Natasha Guo of Statesville (foreground) and Cree Bass of Maiden sleds down a road near the college's physical plant, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Felice Manget Harvey enjoys a hot beverage as she walks through the snow covered streets in Old Salem, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Motorist drive in a single lane on Salem Parkway, Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Salem College sophomores Cree Bass of Maiden sleds down a road near the college's physical plant, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Finley Huff, 10, jumps the curb as she sleds at Moore Magnet Elementary School, Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
A series of trucks and motor graders plows Interstate 40 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNCSA students Claire Schuyler (from left), Abby Goyea, Georgia Lawrence and Lyric Abbott walk up a snow covered Main Street in Old Salem, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
At times the freeway were virtually empty as many Triad residents heeded the warnings and stayed home during the snow storm, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Manuel Lopez salts the sidewalks at Winston-Salem State University, Jan. 16, 2022.
Walt Unks, Journal
Snow in the Southeast: Winter Storm Izzy
Winter Weather North Carolina
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
Drivers navigate hazardous conditions on Interstate 85/40 as a winster storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
A snow plow is seen along a service road near Interstate 85 as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather
A red-bellied woodpecker rests on a dogwood bow in the photographer's backyard in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Roanoke, Va. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Winter Weather
A cardinal feeds from the back porch water bowl at the photographer's home in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Roanoke, Va. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Winter Weather North Carolina
Drivers navigate hazardous conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
Vehicles use a stretch of Interstate 85/40 during hazardous driving conditions as a winster storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
Drivers navigate hazardous road condions as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
A driver navigates an icy road as a winter storm moves through the area in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
A salt truck spreads brine on the road as a winter storm moves through the area near Durham, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather
Flight cancellations show on a departure board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a winter storm moves into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Winter Weather
Flight cancellations show on an arrival board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a winter storm moves into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
South Carolina Winter Weather
Jason Belanger, of Duncan, S.C., measures six inches of snow on a table in his yard on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 as a winter storm brought snow and ice to the state. (Jason Belanger via AP)
Jason Belanger
South Carolina Winter Weather
Birds stand in the snow-covered yard of Jason Belanger in Duncan, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, as a winter storm brought snow and ice to the state. (Jason Belanger via AP)
Jason Belanger
Winter Weather North Carolina
Snow plows remove snow and ice from Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather North Carolina
A snow plow follows a vehicle along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area near Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Winter Weather Atlanta
A winter weather advisory sign on I-85 headed North towards Downtown Atlanta as a winter storm rolls into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Winter Weather Atlanta
Large snowflakes fall and obscure the Downtown Atlanta skyline as a winter storm rolls into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Winter Weather
Bridget Step stops for a photo of the snow while watching the snow fall in Atlanta as a winter storm rolls into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Winter Weather
Bridget Step checks her messages while out to watch the snow fall in Atlanta as a winter storm rolls into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Winter Weather Atlanta
Jordan Alvin stays warm and dry in his car as he films his friend doing a Tik Tok dance while a winter storm rolls into Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
Winter Weather
This image provided by Virginia State Police shows part of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (Virginia State Police via AP)
HOGP
Winter Weather
This image provided by Virginia State Police shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Culpeper County at Alanthus Rd. near Route 29, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (Virginia State Police via AP)
HOGP
Florida Winter Weather
Marilyn Illetschkom a resident of the Tropicana Mobile Home Park in Fort Myers, Fla., searches for belongings after a tornado destroyed her home home on Sunday Jan, 16, 2022. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
A tornado ripped through the Iona area of Fort Myers, Fla., destroying homes and causing damage on Sunday Jan, 16, 2022. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
Residents of the Century 21 Mobile Home Park in the Iona area of Fort Myers, Fla., embrace after confirmed tornado touched down on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. It destroyed and damaged homes in the area. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
Jennifer Anthony searches for belongings in her in-laws' home in Tropicana Mobile Home Park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday Jan, 16, 2022. The home was destroyed and the her in-laws were transported to the hospital. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
John Finelli, a resident of the Tropicana Mobile Home Park in the Iona area of Fort Myers, Fla., searches for belongings after a tornado destroyed his home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. His parents were in the home and were transported to the hospital. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
John Finelli, a resident of the Tropicana Mobile Home Park in the Iona area of Fort Myers, Fla., moves damaged material after a tornado destroyed his home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. His parents were in the home and were transported to the hospital. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
John Finelli, a resident of the Tropicana Mobile Home Park in the Iona area of Fort Myers, Fla., searches for belongings after a tornado destroyed his home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. His parents were in the home and were transported to the hospital. At left is his sister-in law Jennifer Anthony. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Florida Winter Weather
A firefighter cleans up at the Century 21 Mobile Home Park in Fort Myers, Fla., after a tornado ripped through on Sunday Jan, 16, 2022. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Andrew West
Winter Weather
Flight cancellations show on a departure board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a winter storm moves into the area Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
