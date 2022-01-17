 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest on snow-covered roads: Stay off of them, says Winston-Salem official
0 Comments
featured

Latest on snow-covered roads: Stay off of them, says Winston-Salem official

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”

Randy Britton, the city’s senior community educator, shared the warning on social media but assured would-be drivers that crews are working to clear snow and ice from major roads and city streets.

Snow

A series of trucks and motor graders plows Interstate 40 near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2022. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Overnight, workers were able to salt and apply brine throughout the city. Britton said all major roads have had multiple salt treatments. The city hopes to have all major roads clear by 7 p.m., Monday he said.

Winston-Salem has used some 22,000 gallons of brine and 330 tons of salt in reckoning with the winter storm.

“It’s been a valiant effort by our folks,” Britton said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Crime

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert