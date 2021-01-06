Latest snow forecast: An inch or more likely for the Triad on Friday

The Triad will likely get 1 to 1 1/2 inches of snow Friday, forecasters said Wednesday.

Snow will begin about 4 a.m. Friday in the region, said Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. It's expected to fall over a 12-hour period in Forsyth, Guilford, Stokes, Davidson, Yadkin and Surry counties, Petro said.

Much of the snowfall will come during the daytime hours on Friday, Petro said. Travel will be affected on roads and highways, especially north of the Interstate 85 corridor, he said.

"It will be a heavy, wet snow, accumulating on roads and trees, causing power outages," Petro said.

A strong low-pressure system will move across the Southeast and Carolinas Thursday night into Friday, producing snow and a mix of snow and rain in North Carolina's Piedmont region, the weather service said.

The northwestern mountainous counties will receive 2 to 4 inches of snow during the same period, the weather service said.

