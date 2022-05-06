Latest storm report: Damaging wind, tornado possible in the Triad on Friday afternoon and evening

Triad residents can expect stormy weather Friday with the threat of strong winds and hail – along with a possible tornado, forecasters say.

More than one round of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds will likely roll through central North Carolina between 1 and 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall will likely begin between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in Forsyth and Guilford counties with multiple storms and showers, said Chrissy Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. That weather will continue Friday afternoon and evening, she said.

The Triad could receive a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain through Saturday, Anderson said. Wind gusts will reach 17 mph to 25 mph, and thunderstorms could produce 60 mph wind gusts, she said.

Hail could be a quarter-inch to 1 inch in size, Anderson said.

A warm front lifting to the north and a cold front moving east into the region will produce the stormy, unsettled weather, Anderson said.

