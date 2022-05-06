 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Latest storm report: Damaging wind, tornado possible in the Triad on Friday afternoon and evening

  • 0

It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets the most frequent tornadoes in the U.S.

Triad residents can expect stormy weather Friday with the threat of strong winds and hail – along with a possible tornado, forecasters say.

More than one round of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds will likely roll through central North Carolina between 1 and 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall will likely begin between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in Forsyth and Guilford counties with multiple storms and showers, said Chrissy Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. That weather will continue Friday afternoon and evening, she said.

weather_May 6 2022.jpg

The Triad could receive a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain through Saturday, Anderson said. Wind gusts will reach 17 mph to 25 mph, and thunderstorms could produce 60 mph wind gusts, she said.

Hail could be a quarter-inch to 1 inch in size, Anderson said.

A warm front lifting to the north and a cold front moving east into the region will produce the stormy, unsettled weather, Anderson said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert