Latest Wake Forest youth concussion study looks at head impacts during football practice

The latest Wake Forest School of Medicine study on youth football and brain impact has determined that head impacts experienced during practice are associated with changes in brain imaging over multiple seasons.
The research, conducted in collaboration with University of Texas Southwestern, is published in the June 15 issue of the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics.
“Although we need more studies to fully understand what the measured changes mean, from a public health perspective, it is motivation to further reduce head impact drills used during practice in youth football,” said Jill Urban, the study's lead author and an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Wake Forest medical school.
The Wake Forest medical school, often involving the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest University Center for Injury Biomechanics, has been studying concussions and repetitive head injuries in youth and high school football since 2009.
The previous Wake Forest medical school study was released in December 2018. That study determined that repetitive blows to the head can result in changes even after just one season.
About 20% of U.S. youths have experienced at least one concussion in their lifetime, according to a 2016 national health-care report published in the Journal of American Medical Association.
Players who show signs of concussion typically are removed from play.
However, many hits to the head don’t reach the level of a concussion, often without immediate symptoms.
There is rising concern that youth football players who experience these collisions in practices and games may be vulnerable to their cumulative effects.
With the increase in awareness of concussions in youth sports, most prominently in football, but also in girls and boys soccer, wrestling and basketball, there’s a growing debate about when is the right time to allow children to play sports.
Some youth football leagues have cut back on practice time devoted to full contact.
Many local and state youth soccer associations stopped allowing players younger than 12 to head the ball in hopes of reducing the potential impact of blows to the head jostling their still-developing brains.
Study details
The most recent study focused on examining changes in head impact exposure both pre- and post-season for a group of 47 athletes who participated in local youth football for two or more consecutive years between 2012 and 2017.
Researchers said none of those athletes sustained a clinically diagnosed concussion during the study period.
A control group was formed from 16 youth athletes who participated in non-contact sports, such as swimming, tennis and track.
Pre- and post-season MRIs were completed for both groups of study participants using diffusion tensor imaging, a type of neuroimaging that can be used to assess the integrity of the brain’s white matter, indicating possible sites of injury.
The research team gathered biomechanical data of linear and rotational head accelerations of head impacts from the football group during all practice and games via the Riddell Head Impact Telemetry system in the helmets.
That information was transmitted in real time to a sideline data collection field unit for later analysis.
Brain images were obtained pre- and post-season for two consecutive football seasons for 19 of the youth football players. Researchers found variations in head impact exposures, such as the number and severity of head impacts measured, from year-to-year and between athletes.
For example, in an examination of data from three consecutive seasons, some youths experienced more impacts in their second year of play than in their first, while other youths experienced fewer impacts in later years of play.
“If we can take efforts to reduce that exposure on-field, we can potentially mitigate changes in brain imaging," Urban said. “Our findings further support on-going efforts to reduce the number of head impacts in football practices.
"We plan to engage stakeholders in the youth football community to develop and test practical solutions informed by the data we collect on the field to reduce head impacts in practice.”
The study is supported by three grants from the National Institutes of Health.
Other study results
A September 2017 study of football helmets by Wake Forest Baptist researchers found that youth players may be at more risk for harm to their brains in situations where there are multiple participants in a tackle or during tackling drills.
That study also was published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics.
It was concentrated on examining the differences in the number, location and magnitude of head impacts experienced by nine local 11-year-olds participating in 11 practice drills.
The drills are dummy/sled tackling; install; special teams; multiplayer tackle; Oklahoma; one-on-one; open-field tackling; passing; position skill work; scrimmage; and tackling stations.
A description of each drill can be found at http://thejns.org/doi/full/10.3171/2017.5.PEDS16627 and clicking on tables.
Inside each athlete’s helmet was a Head Impact Telemetry system that measures head acceleration. This apparatus was worn by the players for all 30 contact practices over an entire season.
Previous reports have determined that age, size, coordination and tackling techniques matter in individual helmet impacts. Hits to the head for younger players tend to occur at a 30 percent to 50 percent higher rate during practice than games.
They said that although open field tackling was done in just five of the 30 practice sessions reviewed, the impacts tended to be of high magnitude since “athletes build up speed as they move toward each other across distances greater than 3 yards.”
Whereas in one-on-one tackling, “youth athletes cover less ground before reaching each other.”
Meanwhile, multiplayer tackle drills were associated with the highest rate of head impacts, yet those impacts were relatively low-magnitude ones which “may be due to the emphasis on blocking rather than tackling during this drill.”
336-727-7376