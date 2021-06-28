Latest Wake Forest youth concussion study looks at head impacts during football practice

A control group was formed from 16 youth athletes who participated in non-contact sports, such as swimming, tennis and track.

Pre- and post-season MRIs were completed for both groups of study participants using diffusion tensor imaging, a type of neuroimaging that can be used to assess the integrity of the brain’s white matter, indicating possible sites of injury.

The research team gathered biomechanical data of linear and rotational head accelerations of head impacts from the football group during all practice and games via the Riddell Head Impact Telemetry system in the helmets.

That information was transmitted in real time to a sideline data collection field unit for later analysis.

Brain images were obtained pre- and post-season for two consecutive football seasons for 19 of the youth football players. Researchers found variations in head impact exposures, such as the number and severity of head impacts measured, from year-to-year and between athletes.

For example, in an examination of data from three consecutive seasons, some youths experienced more impacts in their second year of play than in their first, while other youths experienced fewer impacts in later years of play.