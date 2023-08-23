Senate Bill 9 started out innocently enough.

A pair of state senators filed it in mid-January under the working title “Apex Town Council to Appoint Town Clerk.” It was all of three paragraphs long.

But by the time SB 9 was voted on, it had morphed into a 13-page document so contentious that state Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, labeled it “racist.”

By the time it passed well after dark last Wednesday, the bill had sprawled to include the creation of civil service boards for police and firefighters in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, waded into a fight over filling a seat on the Guilford County Board of Education and made local elections in Madison County partisan.

Confusing? Yes. Surprising? Also yes.

But racist and vitriolic? That depends on who’s talking.

“City Council didn’t ask for it. The police chief didn’t ask for it. The police department, the fire chief, the city manager … Nobody asked for it,” Lowe said. “It’s a terrible deal.

“I tried to stop it. I tried to pull Winston-Salem out of the bill. But I got beat.”

Conference committees

Law-making, particularly as practiced in Raleigh, has been compared — not unfairly — to making hot dogs.

It’s not pretty. And no one wants to know what went into the final product.

And when legislators are rushing to finish the year’s business, the process is often worse. That’s how a bill to allow Apex to appoint a town clerk turned into something so divisive.

The bill’s short title was changed to the “Local Omnibus Bill,” which allowed legislators to load it up with all sorts of unrelated subjects.

One — a clarification over how an open seat on the Guilford County school board gets filled — was a topic about which most observers were aware.

Pat Tillman, a Republican school-board member, resigned his seat last year after being elected to the Board of County Commissioners. The county Republican Party nominated Michael Logan as his replacement and that didn’t sit well with the Democratic majority, which declined to seat him.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said all along that he was going to push a legislative clarification that would make clear that the final choice rested with local political parties.

It was a second addition, pushed in a House-Senate conference committee to iron out differences between similar bills passed in both chambers, that sparked controversy.

According to summaries of changes made to the bill, provisions for civil-service boards in Winston-Salem and Greensboro were inserted last Wednesday.

A model for the wording of the bill has been around for years — similar boards are in place in Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh — but the standalone version languished. Until it was added into the omnibus bill.

Under it, the “classified services” — defined as police and fire departments — will have five-member Civil Service Boards that will handle employee grievances about such matters as dismissals, demotions/promotions, suspensions and uniformity in job classifications and qualifications.

One member will be picked by the City Council, one by firefighters, one by police officers and one by “mutual agreement of the fire and police chiefs.” The fifth member will be elected by a majority vote of the other four; if no majority is reached, City Council will choose.

“It was a House bill,” said state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, the Senate chair of the conference committee. “I didn’t know much about it until the end. It gives rank-and-file police and first responders an extra layer of transparency as it involves more than one person being in charge. … An appeals process.”

It’s not clear what prompted the creation of Civil Service Boards only for Greensboro and Winston-Salem — or what prompted Lowe to label it “racist.”

“I would say it’s done. It’s about fairness,” Lowe said Monday evening. “It’s a racist bill. I’m not going into detail. Call city officials for that.”

Asked for clarification, Lowe added that “someone, my understanding is that a person was fired for not doing their job and had an opportunity to come back to the police department but not in the job they previously had.

“It’s just putting something between the police and the chief and other city employees.”

For her part Krawiec said she believes the idea for civil service boards came up following “an incident” in Greensboro.

Earlier this year, Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba upheld the firing of Capt. Dustin Jones, a veteran of the city fire department, over social media posts that demeaned the Black Lives Matter movement and transgender people.

Jones, who is white, was dismissed May 12. Jaiyeoba cited Jones’ history of “disrespectful” and “dehumanizing” Facebook posts and referenced his unwillingness to attend sensitivity training or heed warnings made by fire department supervisors.

In response, Jones filed a lawsuit against the city claiming that his First Amendment Rights had been infringed and enlisted the support of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a leading Republican candidate for governor.

‘Very much opposed’

Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday that once they realized what was happening, city officials tried to fight it — just as Lowe said.

“We were very much opposed to it,” he said. “It strikes at the very heart of the council-manager form of government by taking away the power to make decisions.”

Irritating, too, Joines said, is the way Senate Bill 9 came about with little notice or chance to push back.

“It’s done now,” he said. “There needs to be some technical corrections, which (City Attorney) Angela Carmon is looking at now.”

He also said he understood that the push for civil-service boards began in Greensboro but that Winston-Salem was added due to a “police sergeant, a female, who felt she hadn’t been treated well in a discipline issue.”

Police Chief William Penn and Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo of Winston-Salem declined comment.

Which is understandable. Neither wants to be collateral damage in a political dispute involving state legislators.

Whatever the particulars, the reasons behind disciplinary actions and/or terminations are not matters of public record. They’re covered by state employment privacy laws.

Still, it’s not hard to see why Lowe would be critical.

“A police chief needs to have the ability to use appropriate personnel in the jobs they’re doing,” he said. “Why do you need it (a civil board) at all? Why was it handled the way it was handled? Winston-Salem, the city, didn’t ask for it.”

But Krawiec emphatically said that race did not play a role.

“I don’t know how it could be racist,” she said. “It affects the rank and file. The rank and file are definitely for it. They lobbied hard for it.”