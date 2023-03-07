Three deputies stood in a tight circle outside their patrol cars late Monday morning.

They’d backed into parking spots at the new Tractor Supply in Clemmons - in case they needed to leave in a hurry - and were talking among themselves while paying attention to their radios.

Two looked to be nearer their starting dates than filing retirement papers; the third, older with flecks of gray in his hair, wore stripes on his sleeves.

After the day local law enforcement had experienced, it’d be understandable - laudable, even - if they were taking a moment to breathe, feel warm sunshine on their faces and decompress little.

The reminders of the job they’d taken, hours of tedium interrupted by sudden spikes of adrenaline and occasional life-and-death, split-second decisions, had been plainly laid out for all to see.

Questions remain

Just hours before, shortly after 2 a.m., one of their colleagues had suffered cuts to his face caused by bullets fired at him by a 29-year-old Alexander Parks Holland at the end of an intense car chase on nearby U.S. 421.

The injured deputy, two others with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and two patrol officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had all been placed on routine administrative duty after Holland was killed in a fusillade - their only recourse after a distressed young man crawled out of a wrecked Toyota Tacoma with an upraised rifle.

It all began when a deputy sheriff, still unnamed, pulled in behind the Tacoma shortly after 2 a.m. and hit the blue lights as the pickup’s driver was pulling onto U.S. 421 South from Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

But instead of pulling over, Holland hit the gas.

The chase took all of about 9 minutes to reach its conclusion as other deputies, Winston-Salem police and state troopers responded. The driver, authorities said later, shot at his pursuers.

Using what law-enforcement euphemistically calls a “pursuit intervention technique" - others might call it a calculated crash - a deputy flipped the Tacoma before Holland was killed.

Questions, obviously, remain.

What caused the deputy to initiate the stop? What was going through Holland’s head? What kind of rifle did he fire? And where did he get it?

Some have easy answers that need to come out sooner rather than later. Other answers will take longer to find or may be known only to a dead man.

In the aftermath, the sheriff’s office issued a statement which mentioned that other than a deputy who was treated for cuts, “all other law-enforcement officers were physically unharmed.”

The key phrase being “physically unharmed.” Only those directly involved, their families, a few close friends and commanders will know about other potential injuries including post-traumatic stress.

Different pressures

One suspects the events of the day - and the aftermath - were a leading topic of conversation among the scrum of deputies taking a moment Monday morning.

It’s why I felt the urge to turn into the Tractor Supply parking lot- to see and offer a word of support.

“You guys OK? That was a hell of a thing this morning,” I asked, not expecting much by way of an answer.

Generally speaking, on-duty cops are professional and polite, but guarded.

“Yes, sir, We’re good,” the deputy with the stripes answered. Another flashed a thumbs up in confirming that his colleagues involved in the morning’s incident were OK, too.

Theirs is a difficult job, and as much as some might still think cops are two-dimensional automatons, they’re not.

One set of stressors were on public display early Monday morning on U.S. 421. Another less visible sort manifested itself in the form of a trial date in a federal civil lawsuit filed by the mother of 18-year-old man Fred Cox against a Davidson County deputy who shot him to death in November 2020.

In the aftermath, authorities said that rival gangs had been shooting at each other after a funeral. Cox, investigators said, was seen with a gun and killed by deputy Michael Shane Hill.

An autopsy showed that Cox had no gunshot residue on his hands. Hill attended the funeral in plain clothes in an attempt to find witnesses to an earlier shooting.

Prosecutors reviewed the findings and declined to file criminal charges. The civil lawsuit is scheduled to begin in early December.

The takeaway from all of this is that police work is dangerous and snap decisions are subject to second-guessing and civil liability.

Debate policy - the need for more community mental-health resources, treating drug addiction as a disease rather than a cause for “war,” and holding to account officers who step outside laws they’ve sworn to uphold - all you wish. It’s fair

But no matter how you feel about police and policing, remember that the working cops, ones in uniform sweating under heavy body armor and detectives crawling out of bed to investigate murder, feel the pressure more personally than the brass or those who make policy.

Is it any wonder that so many law-enforcement jobs are unfilled?