Law enforcement to beef up presence at local schools

People will notice a visible presence of law-enforcement officers at local schools when classes resume Tuesday, almost a week after a fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson, said Monday in a joint statement.

Officers will be seen around “each of our schools in the coming days,” Kimbrough and Thompson said. There will also be the presence of “those who will go unnoticed,” the two law enforcement leaders said.

“We are committed to protecting our community’s most vulnerable and most valuable resource — our community’s children,” Kimbrough and Thompson said.

They said they understand the concerns of people in the community as children return to school because they are also parents who are sending their sons and daughters to school on Tuesday.

“Rest assured that we are keeping watch,” Kimbrough and Thompson said. “The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol — we are working collaboratively to continue to protect our children. The safety of our students as they pursue their education and their dreams is of upmost importance to each of us.”