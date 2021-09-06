Law enforcement to beef up presence at Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

People will notice a visible presence of law-enforcement officers at local schools when classes resume Tuesday, almost a week after a fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, said Monday in a joint statement.
Officers will be seen around “each of our schools in the coming days,” Kimbrough and Thompson said. There will also be the presence of “those who will go unnoticed,” the two law enforcement leaders said.
“We are committed to protecting our community’s most vulnerable and most valuable resource — our community’s children,” Kimbrough and Thompson said.
They said they understand the concerns of people in the community as children return to school because they are also parents who are sending their sons and daughters to school on Tuesday.
“Rest assured that we are keeping watch,” Kimbrough and Thompson said. “The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol — we are working collaboratively to continue to protect our children. The safety of our students as they pursue their education and their dreams is of upmost importance to each of us.”
They added that they appreciate the information they have received from community members and will continue to monitor social media and investigate as appropriate.
The joint statement comes after the fatal shooting of a student at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.
William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot just after noon Wednesday at the school. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist where he died while being treated for his wounds, police said.
Following the shooting and amid tense circumstances, parents and students waited well into the afternoon to be reunited. About 6 p.m. that day, authorities announced they had the alleged shooter, who is believed to be a Mount Tabor High School student, in custody. Authorities haven’t released the suspect’s name or age.
Authorities are asking anyone with information related to criminal activity to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.
