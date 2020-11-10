Lawrence Joel: A quiet anniversary for a reluctant hero

"I never did feel comfortable as a celebrity," he once told a reporter. "There were many people who deserved that role much more than I did. I guess I just happened to be there at the right time."

Still, on this 50th anniversary of what has become known as "Operation Hump," it's fitting to remember Joel and the bravery that led to his becoming a reluctant hero.

Indomitable courage

The details, provided by general order No. 15 by the Department of the Army, depict an Army medic who deliberately and repeatedly risked his own life to treat and save those of the soldiers in his unit.

His company was in the lead during a search-and-destroy mission against guerillas operating near a U.S. airbase in Bien Hoa, South Vietnam, when it was ambushed by a VC battalion that outnumbered American soldiers at least 6 to 1.

Nearly every man in the lead squad during that initial burst of fighting was wounded or killed; Joel rushed forward under heavy fire to begin treating the injured. He was shot in the right leg by machine gun fire, continuing to work after giving himself a shot of morphine and bandaging his wound.