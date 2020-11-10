Lawrence Joel: A quiet anniversary for a reluctant hero

Originally published on Nov. 8, 2015, the 50th anniversary of Lawrence Joel's heroic feat. Sunday marked the 55th anniversary.
How's your Sunday? Perhaps you've been to church already and just finished a leisurely breakfast.
Or maybe you're still at home, catching up on some reading with a fresh cup of coffee. The day's agenda is likewise unhurried; the wet leaves out back may or may not get raked before the undefeated and suddenly interesting Carolina Panthers kick off.
However you've opted to spend this day, it almost certainly beats the way Lawrence Joel passed this same Nov. 8, 1965. Joel, an Army medic assigned to the 1st battalion of the 503rd regiment in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 503rd Infantry, woke in the Republic of Vietnam with orders to accompany his unit for a mission his commanders thought wouldn't be anything out of the ordinary.
"Fairly routine … just like back at Fort Bragg — going out to play war games," Joel said once.
It was anything but routine.
By the end of Nov. 8, 1965, Joel would be shot twice and yet have the strength to save the lives 13 of his fellow troopers while under a savage attack. He would become the first living Black American to receive the Medal of Honor since the Spanish-American War in 1898 and the first medic in Vietnam to receive the nation's highest military honor.
So, how's your Sunday?
'Just one guy'
By now, almost everyone in these parts knows the basics about Lawrence Joel.
War hero. The one they named the coliseum for. Local guy.
Beyond that, though, the details about his life and service have been largely lost to time. And maybe that's the way Joel would have wanted it.
After he was awarded the Medal of Honor, Joel called his father back home in Winston-Salem to caution him about how he might "boost" his son when the papers and television stations began calling.
"I'm just one guy," Joel told his dad. "There are a lot of other fellows fighting that war who deserve just as much recognition as I do."
Even after a welcome home parade was held in his honor following the presentation of the medal — some 2,500 marchers turned out for one of the biggest homecomings ever afforded to an individual, Joel stayed humble and tried to remain just another soldier.
He didn't give many interviews and generally eschewed public speaking, but when he did, Joel almost always tried to share the spotlight. A black-and-white photo of Joel during that parade shows a man with a shy smile who appears to deliberately slouched down in the backseat of an open convertible instead of sitting up high on the trunk as was sometimes customary.
"I never did feel comfortable as a celebrity," he once told a reporter. "There were many people who deserved that role much more than I did. I guess I just happened to be there at the right time."
Still, on this 50th anniversary of what has become known as "Operation Hump," it's fitting to remember Joel and the bravery that led to his becoming a reluctant hero.
Indomitable courage
The details, provided by general order No. 15 by the Department of the Army, depict an Army medic who deliberately and repeatedly risked his own life to treat and save those of the soldiers in his unit.
His company was in the lead during a search-and-destroy mission against guerillas operating near a U.S. airbase in Bien Hoa, South Vietnam, when it was ambushed by a VC battalion that outnumbered American soldiers at least 6 to 1.
Nearly every man in the lead squad during that initial burst of fighting was wounded or killed; Joel rushed forward under heavy fire to begin treating the injured. He was shot in the right leg by machine gun fire, continuing to work after giving himself a shot of morphine and bandaging his wound.
"Then, completely ignoring the warnings of others and his own pain, he continued his search for wounded, exposing himself to hostile fire, and, as bullets dug up the dirt around him, he held plasma bottles high while kneeling, completely engrossed in his life saving mission. Then, after being struck a second time and with a bullet lodged his thigh, he dragged himself all over the battlefield and succeeded in treating 13 more men before his medical supplies ran out."
Still, the battle raged for the entire day. Joel, after locating a new stock of medical supplies, continued treating the wounded. When the fighting ceased, he was credited with saving the lives of at least 13 soldiers despite his own wounds, which would require three months of treatment and rehabilitation.
"Specialist Joel demonstrated indomitable courage, determination, and professional skill when a numerically superior and well-concealed Viet Cong element launched a vicious attack," the order reads.
Joel returned to the Army, and went back to Vietnam for a time. He retired from the service for good in 1973, and went to work for the Veterans Administration. He died of complications from diabetes in 1984. He was 55.
"He's influenced me to want to put lives together, not take lives," said the Rev. Tremaine Joel after his father's death.
What do you think about that? A soldier whose selfless actions 50 years ago today saved 13 of his comrades inspired his own son — and likely many others in his hometown — with his repeated acts of bravery.
How was your Sunday?
