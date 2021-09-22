Laws of supply and demand apply to COVID testing, too

The line at the drive-thru was stacked five deep Tuesday morning. Rain poured and the average wait time, while quick, was longer than one might think for a pharmacy.

Sliding a filled prescription through a retractable drawer doesn't take long. Nor was anybody asking to hold the onions.

The wait at this particular drive-thru, a local CVS, was longer than picking up a Nexium script, though. Several motorists looked to be getting PCR COVID tests, the brain tickler sort that gets sent off to a lab for analysis, thanks mostly to the delta variant running amok.

Every hack, wheeze and uptick in temperature is now cause for suspicion and something to take seriously.

“Seems like it’s all I’ve been doing,” said a friendly CVS employee after walking an anxious motorist through the process.

Driving an increase

No surprise, but a surge in COVID cases (and suspected ones for that matter) drives an increase in requests for tests. The law of supply and demand is real.

A few numbers, supplied by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Novant Health Systems, support the case.