Lawsuit alleging Wake Forest University officials were negligent in WSSU student's fatal shooting headed for trial in October.

More than three years ago, Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State University student, was shot to death on Wake Forest University's campus. Now, a lawsuit filed over his death is headed to trial.
According to court papers filed in U.S. District Court on Jan. 27, a trial has been tentatively scheduled to start on Oct. 4. It's not clear whether the trial will be held in Winston-Salem or Greensboro.
Baker, a WSSU football player from New York, was shot to death on Jan. 20, 2018. He had been leaving a party that was held at The Barn on Wake Forest University's campus. Two men — Jakier Shanique Austin and Malik Patience Smith — would later be charged in his death.
Baker's mother, Jemel Ali Dixon, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Wake Forest University and others on May 7, 2019, in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. Also named as defendants were the university's chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, which hosted the party, and Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services LLC, which provided private security.
Wake Forest University and Rhino Sports are the only remaining defendants in the case after a confidential settlement was reached last year with Delta Sigma Theta.
Austin, 24, is serving up to seven years and five months in prison after pleading guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and a slew of related and unrelated charges. Smith, 19, pleaded guilty to a number of charges for his role in the fatal shooting and was sentenced to about two years in prison. He was accused of pointing a gun at someone else when Austin shot Baker.
Jonathan Fazzola, one of the attorneys representing Dixon, and Steven Lawrence, an attorney for Rhino Sports, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
William Davis, an attorney for Wake Forest University, issued this statement: "It's policy of Wake Forest University not to comment on pending litigation. The university is confident in the ultimate outcome of this case but, otherwise, will refrain from commenting."
The lawsuit alleges that Wake Forest University administrators were negligent and had lax security for the party at The Barn, including allowing non-students to enter the campus. Austin and Smith were not students at Wake Forest, WSSU or any other university or college in the area.
Wake Forest University's attorneys have denied the allegations in court papers said school administrators had no way of preventing the fatal shooting or even predicting that such an incident could happen.
But in court papers, attorneys for Dixon have argued that university administrators should have known something could happen and that they ignored warnings from a school police officer who oversaw special events.
They also have said that Wake Forest University officials reduced police presence at large campus events.
Before 2014, the university had a combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers who monitored events at The Barn, which is located near Piccolo and Palmer residence halls.
In 2014, according to court papers filed by the plaintiff, Black and other minority students raised concerns that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students versus those held by white students. The criticism came after Wake Forest police shut down a party hosted by the Black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi. A town hall was held and that led to the university police chief commissioning an independent study by Developmental Associations. Two law-enforcement veterans from the company did the study.
The study made a number of recommendations, including that large events such as The Barn should be heavily policed and that Wake Forest should spend more money on policing overall to ensure all events are policed as much as the ones at The Barn. The study also recommended against students solely planning and organizing major events, according to the lawsuit.
Dixon's attorneys allege that Wake Forest University officials ignored the study. The lawsuit also said that after Austin, Smith and an unidentified man fought with Baker inside The Barn, a Wake Forest University police officer and two private security guards failed to detain Austin and Smith, who walked down a single roadway back to their cars and retrieved guns.
The lawsuit said that Austin and Smith were able to run away after the shooting due to the lax security.
