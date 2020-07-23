Attorneys for the Kernersville YMCA say the agency’s constitutional rights are being violated by allowing the agency to be sued over how it handled allegations that a counselor sexually assaulted boys in the 1990s and early 2000s. A three-judge panel in Wake County will decide whether that challenge threatens a state law designed to make it easier for sexual abuse victims to file civil claims in court.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court issued a decision Wednesday to transfer the lawsuit against Kernersville YMCA to Wake County to resolve the defense team’s motion to dismiss the suit. The decision came after a hearing held July 17 in Forsyth Superior Court.
The lawsuit, filed in February and amended twice, alleges that former YMCA counselor Michael Todd Pegram sexually assaulted nine men when they were boys and that the YMCA did nothing about it. Pegram, 48, is currently serving a maximum of 30 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting the boys.
YMCA officials have denied allegations the organization acted inappropriately.
At the center of the current legal dispute is a law known as the SAFE (Sexual Assault Fast Reporting and Enforcement) Act, which increased the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits based on child sexual-abuse allegations. Under the law, people who say they were sexually abused when they were children have two years after their alleged sexual abuser is convicted in criminal court to file a claim in civil court.
Attorneys for the YMCA filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit involving Pegram, saying that the state law violated their constitutional rights to due process.
“The YMCA condemns in the strongest terms what Mr. Pegram did,” Denise Gunter, one of the attorneys for the YMCA, in court on July 17. “But we do have constitutional rights.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the panel of judges should resolve the issue because a constitutional challenge could potentially jeopardize the state law and other pending child sexual abuse lawsuits across North Carolina. Attorneys for the Crossnore School and Children’s Home have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit over child sexual abuse claims based on a similar constitutional claim.
Gunter said the defendants are only focusing on how the state law affects the YMCA’s constitutional rights, not the constitutional rights of every other potential defendant.
“We were trying to take a surgical approach,” she said.
But Gottlieb, saying that the three judge panel is required to resolve the issue, made no ruling on the defendants’ pending motion to dismiss.
In a news release Thursday, attorneys for the plaintiffs celebrated Gottlieb’s ruling.
“A ... constitutional challenge, if successful, would completely invalidate all claims brought under the amended statutes of limitations,” Lisa Lanier, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, said in the news release.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will select the judges on the Wake County panel. A hearing date in Wake County has not yet been set.
