Lawyers look to merge Weaver fire suits for pre-trial proceedings

Lawyers on both sides of legal action related to the Jan. 31 fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant filed a joint motion Tuesday seeking to consolidate several lawsuits against the company and have a single judge handle all pre-trial proceedings.

Superior Court Judge Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Rockingham County has agreed to take the case, according to the filing.

“These cases involve thousands of people and complex issues that will need extensive investigation,” Tom Wilmoth, a Winston-Salem-based attorney for residents suing the company over the fire, explained in an email to the Journal. “Justice will best be served by having the attention of a single judge at the helm.”

Winston Weaver’s attorneys, Rachel Keen and Mason Freeman from Womble Bond Dixon in Winston-Salem, signed off on the filing, which asks Forsyth County Superior Court Judge L. Todd Burke to recommend that N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby approve combining five lawsuits and assigning the case to Wilson.

The suits include class actions, which are filed on behalf of individuals but allow others to join as plaintiffs. Language in the filing, which references the “alleged size and nature of the purported class” among the rationale for folding the lawsuits together, suggests the number of plaintiffs is likely to grow considerably.

At the time of the fire, 500 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate was stored at the Winston Weaver plant at 4440 N. Cherry St., prompting emergency officials to establish a voluntary evacuation perimeter affecting about 6,000 residents.

Smoke from the fire led to air quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as “hazardous,” and chemical-laden runoff flowed from the site into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

The lawsuits include complaints against Winston Weaver seeking punitive damages for claims including negligence and “public nuisance,” a legal strategy that has been used successfully in cases involving North Carolina hog farms.

Jonathan Cardi, a professor at Wake Forest University Law School, noted that while combining the lawsuits for preliminary proceedings makes sense logistically, each case will have to stand on its own merits.

“The plaintiffs will still need to individually prove the elements of their claims against the defendants at trial,” he explained.