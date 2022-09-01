Lawyers whistle Dixie with compromise over statue within reach

Nothing terribly strange or wildly out of the ordinary took place Monday at the N.C. Supreme Court.

A small knot of lawyers, including City Attorney Angela Carmon of Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Attorney Gordon Watkins and James A. Davis, representing the United Daughters of the Confederacy, took turns doing what lawyers do.

They presented arguments over the ownership — and ultimately, the removal — of a Confederate monument in 2019 that stood next to the old Forsyth County Courthouse.

The lawyers wore snazzy suits and used big words to argue over an infernal, dime-a-dozen Rebel statue that lower courts basically agreed had become a public nuisance.

Other observers, who may tend to speak in plainer language, might call that statue a stick in the eye — or perhaps even a deliberate Up Yours — to Black citizens rightfully resentful of what Confederate monuments and symbols represent.

Either way, the court hearing Monday was basically what one might expect: polite, august and decorous.

No one wore blue or gray overcoats, ate hardtack during recess or toted a Burnside rifle into the building while whistling Dixie.

But as bizarre as that may sound, donning reenactment garb may well have been appropriate.

Same tired fight

In the event you’d forgotten about the latest chapter of another Lost Cause — taking the fight over the monument’s removal to the state Supreme Court — consider yourself fortunate.

And yet here we are, arguing about the same damn thing three years after city officials pulled the statue from its perch and hauled it off to storage.

In the proverbial nutshell, opposing counsel wants the high court to decide once and for all who owns the monument.

Davis argued that the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which raised the money to erect in 1905 a generic and most-likely mass produced Rebel soldier statue and obelisk for a monument to Confederate war dead, deserves a ruling because the UDC “risks irreparable harm” should it turn out to be the owners.

“If you are a bully in the playground and you’re trying to assault someone, does that person not have the right to defend themselves?,” Davis argued. “This is the UDC’s effort to defend its rights, to know whether they have to move the monument or (whether) the county owns it.”

Assault? Irreparable harm? Huh?

How much more “harm” could come to a group that for all practical purposes is metaphorically standing in the schoolhouse door like a 21st Century George Wallace?

Local government attorneys, meanwhile, have countered repeatedly that the UDC has no case because it made no claim in its suit that it owns the statue —a position upon which the Forsyth County Superior Court and the state Court of Appeals both agreed.

Carmon has said many times that the city removed the monument in 2019 because it had turned into a nuisance, a target for vandals and a potential flashpoint for violence. The events of August 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. underscore her point.

“There has been no claim of ownership,” she told the justices Monday. “There has been no injury to the property itself. It’s in storage.

“If anything, we have protected it so that it can be erected on private property with the permission of the private property owner, so that it can be enjoyed by other individuals who enjoy seeing such monuments.”

And therein, ladies and gentlemen, lies the rub.

Absent pig-headedness or a seemingly misguided desire to go down fighting, this entire wasteful exercise could easily have been averted.

Chose another route

Since Charlottesville, a push to relocate Confederate symbols and monuments has taken root as people of good conscience have awoken to the fact that they are hurtful, hateful reminders about slavery, segregation and generations of lost opportunity.

Indeed, widespread protests in the summer of 2020 following the deaths of George Floyd may have helped accelerate the trend.

According to the 2022 edition of a report called Whose Heritage? compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center, 73 Confederate memorials — out of some 2,000 that still remain in public spaces — were relocated, removed or renamed in 2021.

That’s down, by the way, from the 159 that came down in 2020. All told, 377 have been removed since 2015.

The relevant part, as far as Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are concerned, is that at least some disagreements over their removal have been done amicably and without wasting the time of the state’s highest court.

The communities of Statesville, Salisbury and Lexington all managed to find consensus about moving Confederate monuments to private property or public cemeteries where actual Confederate veterans are buried.

“People should not have to live in fear,” said Debra Barta, president of the Davidson County UDC chapter who signed off on a common-sense compromise over moving a statue in uptown Lexington. “Folks should not be intimidated by others on one side or the other.”

And guess what? A similar option was offered to the local UDC chapter by Mayor Allen Joines in 2019.

The city, Joines said, would pay to relocate the monument to a spot in Salem Cemetery where 36 Confederates lie in repose.

“We even had an artist rendering done,” Joines said Wednesday morning. “It would have had a fence and a flagpole. I thought it looked great. But the UDC chose not to go that route for whatever reason.”

Instead, the high court is wading into this case when a perfectly fine compromise still hangs out there.

Lost Cause, part two? The only thing missing is for lawyers to show up in court with kepi caps, swords and gray overcoats.