Leaf collection begins this week. Here's a look at where and when.

City crews will start collecting leaves on Monday in the southwest quadrant of the city (quadrant 2), which is the area south of Salem Parkway and west of U.S. 52.

Collection will proceed clockwise by quadrant and continue until the leaf trucks have made three passes through each neighborhood.

Once leaf collection begins, citizens can go to CityofWS.org/LeafRoutes to enter an address for an estimate of when the leaf trucks will be in their neighborhood and track the progress of leaf collection.

Estimated collection dates may be revised frequently, based on weather conditions, equipment problems and the volume of leaves placed out for collection.

Residents who do not have access to a computer can call CityLink at 311, and a CityLink agent will look up the estimated collection date.

For leaf collection, follow these guidelines:

* Rake leaves to the edge of the yard, behind the curb, and not into the street.

* Don't allow sticks, rocks or other debris to get into the leaves, as it may damage city equipment.

* Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near leaves.