LeanBack Soul Food provides free Thanksgiving dinners to residents

LeanBack Soul Food provided free Thanksgiving dinners Saturday to people at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem.

Crissy Faison, the chef and owner at LeanBack Soul Food, has organized the event for two years, she said. Her business is located at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"This is my way of giving back to the community," Faison said. "The Winston-Salem community has given so much to me."

The meal consisted of turkey, chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and cookies. Bottles of water were also provided.

Nine people served the meals under the park's amphitheater pavilion.

Lakenya McCray of Winston-Salem, and her son, Deonte, came to the event after she saw it posted on Facebook. McCray isn't working because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

"This relieves some of the financial stress right now," McCray said.

Scotty Hubbard, and his wife, Michelle, came to the event for a simple reason.

"We are homeless, and we had nothing to eat," Scotty Hubbard said.