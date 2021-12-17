Leave your coat: Winter's warming more than other seasons

It’s beginning to feel a lot like ... Easter?
High temperatures in the Piedmont Triad were nearly 20 degrees above normal Friday, and the forecast calls for a repeat performance Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Even experts immersed in weather trends on a daily basis find themselves flummoxed by an unseasonably mild lead-in to Christmas.
“Plants are confused; people are confused,” said State Climatologist Kathie Dello, who is also director of the State Climate Office of North Carolina. “I have to keep looking at the calendar to remind myself it’s December.”
While one balmy weekend can’t be tied directly to climate change, an overall rise in winter temperatures over the past half-century is the most statistically significant seasonal evidence of overall warming, experts say.
In the Piedmont Triad, the annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February, which are the coldest months of the year — has climbed 4.2 degrees over the past half-century, according to data from Climate Central, which collects and analyzes U.S. weather statistics down to the local level. That’s compared to increases of 3.3 degrees in spring, 3 degrees in summer and 2.7 degrees in fall.
Warming in North Carolina is expected to continue in all seasons, with an overall increase of 6 to 10 degrees by 2100 depending on the extent of emission-reduction efforts, according to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a 2020 assessment of past and projected changes authored by 15 North Carolina climate scientists, including Dello.
(Don’t) let it snow
For people who would rather hibernate than expose themselves to a deep freeze, the warming seasonal trends may feel like a holiday gift. But climbing winter temperatures have an impact on much more than personal comfort.
“It’s not so good if you like snow,” Dello noted. “We haven’t seen a big snow event in the past few years.”
According to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, warming will continue to impact the amount of snow statewide. By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare in North Carolina except in mountain areas in the western part of the state, the report projects.
“Even in the mountains, the frequency of snowfall is projected to decrease substantially, with snowfall increasingly confined to the higher elevations,” the assessment adds.
For the state’s winter sports industry, which had an estimated economic impact of $228 million for the 2019-20 season, that means ski resorts will have to rely increasingly on man-made snow to cover their slopes. And North Carolinians simply looking for a snowy winter experience will have to travel out of state.
Berry blues
Warmer winters also can have a significant impact on agriculture.
Fruits such as blueberries — which bring in more than $55 million a year to North Carolina farmers, according to the N.C. State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and are grown on dozens of small farms in the Piedmont Triad — are a prime example.
As with other fruits, blueberry bushes must go through a dormant period every winter in preparation for producing fruit the following spring and summer. This so-called chilling period is directly related to the temperature.
When the weather warms, if they have gone through a sufficient chilling period, the plants begin to flower, explained Bill Cline, an entomologist at N.C. State University who specializes in blueberries.
“They are really cold-hardy when they’re dormant,” he said.
That hardiness ends when they bloom.
North Carolina blueberry growers experienced that kind of situation in 2016 and 2017, when an extremely warm February in the Southeast essentially fooled nature into thinking it was spring. Fruit trees and plants responded by blooming weeks early. But March cold snaps damaged the just-opened flowers.
“Unfortunately, once blooms have been damaged there isn’t much you can do,” an N.C. State Cooperative Extension Service assessment of the 2016 damage noted. “They don’t recover from that, and they don’t produce more flower buds until later in the season (for the following year).”
About 95% of North Carolina’s commercial blueberry production is in Bladen and surrounding counties in the southeastern part of the state. Those larger operations use overhead irrigation systems to keep the crop coated in ice. That prevents the temperature of the blooms from falling below 32 degrees and being damaged.
But Cline noted that not all growers have the ability to protect their plants that way. He said many of the smaller-scale pick-your-own blueberry farms, like those in the Piedmont Triad, suffered crop damage because of the extreme cold.
The amount of necessary winter chill time varies among types of blueberries and where they’re grown, but the threat of cold to the blossoming plants is consistent.
“That February thing is scary,” Cline said of early spring conditions.
But as winter warming continues, springlike conditions will become more frequent in February while the threat of a cold burst in March persists, climatologists say.
Many fruits such as cherries, apples and peaches likely will experience shifts in their growing ranges. In the Southeast, some projections include citrus-growing operations moving as far north as Georgia and South Carolina.
Other impacts of warming include:
- With general warming, disease-carrying insects and other pests can migrate to regions that were previously too cold to inhabit. According to the latest National Climate Assessment, cases of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue fever and West Nile virus will likely increase in the Southeast.
- Adult mosquitos and other insects will emerge and sting earlier in the springtime, with some actually surviving through the winter.
- For people with hay fever and other plant allergies, shorter dormant periods in winter could mean they suffer from symptoms longer.
Not warm all the time
While the trend of warmer winters is projected to continue, we could still experience some relatively cold winters, Climate Matters notes. For example, last winter was the coldest in the Piedmont Triad since 2014-15.
Occasional extremely cold periods are possible, but, overall, they won’t be as intense or last as long as in the past, according to projections.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
