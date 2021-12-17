Leave your coat: Winter's warming more than other seasons

Warming in North Carolina is expected to continue in all seasons, with an overall increase of 6 to 10 degrees by 2100 depending on the extent of emission-reduction efforts, according to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a 2020 assessment of past and projected changes authored by 15 North Carolina climate scientists, including Dello.

(Don’t) let it snow

For people who would rather hibernate than expose themselves to a deep freeze, the warming seasonal trends may feel like a holiday gift. But climbing winter temperatures have an impact on much more than personal comfort.

“It’s not so good if you like snow,” Dello noted. “We haven’t seen a big snow event in the past few years.”

According to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, warming will continue to impact the amount of snow statewide. By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare in North Carolina except in mountain areas in the western part of the state, the report projects.

“Even in the mountains, the frequency of snowfall is projected to decrease substantially, with snowfall increasingly confined to the higher elevations,” the assessment adds.