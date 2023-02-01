Ledford Middle to reopen Thursday. Classes were canceled Wednesday after body was found on campus.

Classes at Ledford Middle School in Wallburg were canceled Wednesday after a man’s body was found on the school's campus, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

A school employee found the body, said Tabitha Broadway, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County Schools.

Broadway said there appeared to be no connection between the man and the school.

The Davidson County sheriff’s deputies got to the school about 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Davidson Sheriff Ritchie Simmons declined to identify the man, saying that information is part of an investigation.

An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death, he said.

“This is an isolated and random incident, and there is no threat to the public as a result of this matter,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is not looking for any suspects, “but I can’t say if there will be criminal charges” in the case, Simmons said.

The decision to close the school for the day was made while the sheriff’s office conducted its investigation.

“Unfortunately, many of the buses were already in route when the determination to cancel school was made,” Broadway said.

The buses were directed to Ledford High School, and parents were notified to pick up their children there, Broadway said.

“Ledford Middle School and Ledford High School staff members should be applauded for handling such an uncertain situation with profound professionalism,” Broadway said.

After detectives cleared the scene at Ledford Middle School and determined that the school was safe, the staff was allowed to enter the building, Broadway said.

“We are very appreciative of the job by officers with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office,” Broadway said. “Thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be mourning a loss of a loved one.”

The school will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.