Lee Garrity. Winston-Salem city manager since 2006, announces retirement this summer

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said Monday that he's retiring on June 23, when he will have logged 32 years of service with the city, including 17 years as city manager.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Winston-Salem for these many years, but it is time to move on,” Garrity said. "I am looking forward to having more time to spend with my family and my grandchild.”

Mayor Allen Joines said the city would be hiring an executive search firm to help find Garrity's successor, and in a statement released Monday praised Garrity as "a true public servant" who has "played a key role in Winston Salem city government for 32 years.

"He provided steady, innovative leadership to this community and guided this complex organization through many difficult challenges," Joines said, citing the city's response to the the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and carrying out the 2014 and 2018 bond projects.

"He also was responsible for filling numerous senior level staff positions with quality personnel and took steps to ensure our employees are adequately compensated," Joines said. “Lee consistently sought new and innovative ways to deliver city services while being a good steward of taxpayer dollars."

Joines said Garrity's leadership helped the city maintain a triple-A bond rating by all three major credit rating agencies.

Garrity was serving as assistant city manager when the council appointed him in 2006 to succeed Bill Stuart as the city’s fifth city manager since Winston-Salem adopted the council-manager form of government in 1948.

Garrity joined the city in December 1990 as a budget analyst, having served previously on the staff of the Federal Election Commission and before that, on the staff of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. He was named director of what was then known as the Office of Organization Effectiveness in April 1998 and was promoted to assistant city manager in June 2001.

City officials said Garrity reorganized city government to better serve the needs of citizens, including the establishment in 2007 of the City Link citizen-service call center.

Garrity hired community assistance liaisons for each ward, to assist citizens who needed to do business with the city, and created the Office of Sustainability to focus on ways to make city operations more environmentally friendly. He established the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (now part of Human Relations/Diversity, Equity & Inclusion).

Garrity also reorganized city departments with the goal of streamlining the organizational structure and making city operations more efficient.

The City-County Inspections Division and the City-County Planning Department were combined into a new Department of Planning and Development Services. Streets and Stormwater were joined into a new Field Operations Department. Property Maintenance and Fleet Maintenance were merged into Property and Facilities Management, and the Minority/Women’s Business Enterprises staff and the Small Business Assistance staff were combined into the Office of Business Inclusion and Advancement.

Joines said that the City Council will solicit proposals for an executive search firm with a goal of having a firm in place by the end of February. Ideally, Joines said, he and the city council would have a new city manager selected by the middle of June, to assure an orderly transition of leadership.

"Lee is well respected by his peers across the state and I will miss him greatly," Joines said. "I wish him a very restful retirement. He has earned it.”