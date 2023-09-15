The latest Atlantic hurricane is sparing North Carolina from a direct hit.

But that doesn’t mean the impact isn’t being felt along the Outer Banks and other coastal areas.

Waves as high as 17 feet were expected along sections of the North Carolina coast, along with flood levels of up to 4 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront, threatening some homes and businesses,” the weather service’s Newport/Morehead City office warned Thursday.

“Inundation” of the often-washed-out N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks also is expected.

That’s all from a storm expected to stay about 300 miles off the coast as it passes on its northward path. But in at least one way, that distance actually is making Lee more impactful on the state’s shoreline, explained Mike Muglia, a scientist with the Coastal Studies Institute and professor of coastal studies at East Carolina University.

Muglia is an observational oceanographer, “which means I put lots of stuff out in the ocean and make measurements,” he said.

That stuff includes buoys placed strategically in ocean waters off the Outer Banks.

Muglia and his colleagues collect data on wave height and direction, but they also measure what is known as wave period. Put simply, that means the length of time between wave crests as they break.

The more time that passes between swells, the more power a wave packs, Muglia explained.

Offshore hurricanes and tropical storms produce waves that build into so-called long-period swells when they hit the coast, while winds from storms closer to shore generate shallow, short-period swells.

“When there’s so much time between crests, those waves have a lot more wave energy and that’ll move a whole lot of sediment because those long-current waves start to dig up the bottom,” Muglia said.

Storms making landfall can create their own hazards, including storm surge, flooding and wind damage, he added. But in terms of pure wave force, offshore storms pack a powerful punch.

‘Fuel for a storm’

Lee’s long reach is a fresh reminder of extreme ocean weather’s far-flung impact, which is likely to intensify as a result of climate change, experts say.

Sea-born storms are projected to become stronger as heat-trapping pollution causes temperatures to rise, climate scientists predict. As weather systems travel across warm oceans, they pull in more water vapor and heat. That fuels stronger wind and heavier rainfall.

Lee was a case study in that phenomenon.

As the storm moved across the Atlantic — which reached record warm temperatures over the spring and summer — it strengthened at a pace rarely ever seen.

At 5 a.m. on Sept. 7, Lee was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Just 24 hours later, Lee had intensified to a Category 5 monster packing 165 mph winds.

While those speeds decreased to about 90 mph Thursday as Lee moved north, its powerful head start allowed it to still produce hurricane-force winds even as it weakened over cooler water.

“If there’s deep, warm water, there’s a lot of fuel for a storm there,” Muglia said.

Since 1985, an average of eight hurricanes have crossed North Carolina every five years, according to the 2020 North Carolina Climate Science Report.

While there’s no clear consensus whether that number will grow as temperatures continue to climb, “It is virtually certain that rising sea level and increasing intensity of coastal storms, especially hurricanes, will lead to an increase in storm surge flooding in coastal North Carolina,” the 15 experts who co-authored the report concluded.

Higher-intensity hurricanes will make direct hits potentially more destructive. But it also means passing storms like Lee can increasingly contribute to coastal erosion.

That makes areas like North Carolina’s Outer Banks — in reality a 175-mile string of exposed sandbars — potentially more vulnerable to tropical weather systems, even if they don’t officially make landfall.

“Increasing (ocean) levels will also cause flooding events to occur more frequently over the next 30 years, impacting our roads, infrastructure and community resilience,” noted Sarah Spiegler, coastal resilience specialist at N.C. State University’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology. “Over the long term, it is important for our communities to plan for and adapt to both current and future conditions, as climate change impacts are happening now and will continue to impact our coastal communities in North Carolina.”