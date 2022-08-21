Legal chickens: City makes it easier to keep chickens, but forget the rooster

Lorri Benyaker is happy to have legal chickens at last.

The former Pennsylvania resident wanted to keep chickens at her Washington Park house, but wanted to make sure she was following the rules.

That's when she found out how hard is was to legally keep a chicken in Winston-Salem.

"They didn't say you can't have chickens," she said. "But it was an act of God if you could actually find a location on your property to be able to do it."

The city code for "keeping chickens or other fowl and pigeons" specified that people wanting to keep their chickens closer than 100 feet to adjacent property lines had to get a notarized signature from the affected property owner on a statement indicating approval of the proposed chicken run or coop.

On top of that, the would-be chicken keeper had to get a zoning permit after submitting a site plan showing the enclosure, what kind of materials went into making it. And if you were found in violation, you lost permission to keep chickens for two years before you could reapply.

Last Monday, the Winston-Salem City Council did away with those requirements, keeping a requirement to locate the chicken run at least 20 feet from property lines, and keeping other requirements meant to ensure the removal of manure and the well-being of the birds.

Oh, and there's a five-chicken limit. No roosters are allowed.

"I've done chickens for over 20 years," Benyaker said. "And I do them in a very harmonious way and healthy way for them ... I thought (the former code) was inappropriate. I took the chickens I had, I have land up in Stokes County, I moved them up there, and solved the issue. When I heard it might be changing, I did get a chicken coop."

It took months of discussion for the city to change its rules on chickens.

The issue first arose on the city council's general government committee in May. At that time, city leaders were looking at allowing residents to keep as many as 10 chickens. Council Member D.D. Adams said she was thinking about getting some chickens, if the rules were made easier.

Although chickens are still supposed to be penned under the new rules, council members were saying in the run-up to the change that it was easy to experience loose chickens running in some neighborhoods.

Enforcement of the chicken rules has been a problem, in part because the city has only a limited number of code enforcers.

"I see chickens roaming the street," Adams said. "But I don't think the number one priority in this city is chickens." To Adams, doing more to allow chickens is part of the whole idea of improving food options, encouraging urban farming, and providing better food options for people in poverty.

"This is not a big 'issue' issue," Adams said. "If I see a chicken loose, I know how to grab them and I know how to put them in a pot."

Some on the council said that as the city gets the word out about chicken regulations, an effort needs to be made to make sure that information goes out in Spanish for the benefit of Hispanic residents who keep chickens.

City officials say the new regulations put Winston-Salem more in line with the state's other big cities on managing chickens.

None of the cities allow roosters, but none require the 100-foot setback either; some cities allow five or 10 chickens per lot, and some have a sliding scale based on lot size.

When Winston-Salem's new chicken code came to a vote, it passed 6-2, with only John Larson (South Ward) and Barbara Burke (Northeast Ward) voting against.

During earlier discussions, Burke said she was concerned about how the code would be enforced.

Larson said Monday that removing the requirement to get a permit means that the city has eliminated "any front-end review on the part of staff to say what is appropriate and what is not."

Because violating the chicken code would not be a criminal offense, Angela Carmon, the city attorney said, code enforcement officers and not police would be handling enforcement.

But Larson predicted a different result:

"Police are going to get the first call, and the council members are going to get the second call," Larson said.

Adams said it is "not like the phones have been ringing off the hook about chickens."

Benyaker said the old 100-foot distancing requirement made no sense.

"I had an option — I could take them somewhere else," she said. "But a lot of other people don't. And I didn't think it was fair. We have some big back yards. If you put a small chicken coop with a couple of chickens in the middle of your back yard, I don't know why you would need a signed affidavit from all of your neighbors."