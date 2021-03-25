Legislation focused on State Health Plan contract details clears first committee step

The first of at least three State Health Plan-focused bills has cleared its first committee step.
House Bill 169, which has Senate Bill 174 as a companion bill, was recommended Wednesday by the House State Government committee. It has been sent to the House Pensions and Retirement committee.
The bipartisan-supported bills represent the latest in a multi-year attempt by state Treasurer Dale Folwell to extract more contract details from Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.
HB169 has as its intent extracting more contract pricing data and details from Blue Cross NC. If signed into law, the legislation would go into effect Jan. 1.
"The secrecy and lack of transparency in health care is what this bill is attempting to fix,” Folwell told the committee.
For example, Folwell has cited repeatedly that in its response to a public-records request to the UNC Health System for contract details that entire chunks of the response, pages in a stack a ½-inch thick, were redacted and critical information was unavailable.
“They’re calling it ‘proprietary information,’" Folwell said.
The N.C. Healthcare Association, which opposes the bill, said Thursday "that the treasurer already has access to this data, or should have included access in his most recent contract negotiations."
"Putting this contract impairment into statute is concerning."
UNC Health said in 2019 that all agreements between hospitals, doctors and insurance companies are proprietary business agreements, are not subject to public release, but are independently audited.
Background
The treasurer's office oversees the SHP, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.
Blue Cross NC is the third-party administrator of the plan. It has duties that include processing claims, maintaining an in-network listing of providers, and — most pivotally — establishing medical provider rates.
The Republican-controlled state legislature gave the treasurer the authority to decide on reimbursement cuts to hospitals and providers as part of a mandate to reduce overall SHP expenses.
According to Folwell, Blue Cross and medical providers consider fee schedules — what they charge — associated with the plan network to be "confidential."
“Subsequently, the fees charged for medical services are not provided to the plan or its members despite the fact that there are state and federal guidelines that demand transparency,” Folwell has said.
“For years, the plan has paid medical claims after the fact without knowing the contracted fee. It is unacceptable, unsustainable and indefensible. We aim to change that.”
Folwell told the committee Wednesday that Blue Cross NC continues to keep pivotal pricing details confidential to the point that he and the SHP lack confidence in the process.
"Right now, we can’t even be certain that we’re getting the full benefit of negotiated prices from Blue Cross," he said.
Blue Cross NC has said that part of the reason for keeping the details confidential is avoiding have it accessible to its competitors.
Legislative online media outlet The Insider quoted bill sponsor, Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, as saying the SHP data wouldn’t be considered a public record and could only be used by SHP administrators.
“The claim payment data will not be used for competition,” Chowan said.
Other SHP bills
There are two other SHP-focused bills that have Rep. Donny Lambeth as a co-sponsor.
Neither bill has been addressed in committee since being introduced March 1.
Senate Bill 159 and companion House Bill 177 would increase the threshold from $500,000 to $5 million that a contract with the State Health Plan must reach before it requires approval by its board of trustees.
Much of the rest of those bills contain technical changes.
Senate Bill 160 and companion House Bill 176 would allow the SHP to authorize private sector wage garnishment of former state employees.
Folwell said there is about $1.68 million owed from former SHP members that could potentially be recovered through this mechanism.
It also would provide clarity to medical provider debt recovery contracting, and prohibit SHP from having contracts that allow third parties to write off debts owed to the state.
“These two bills are about operating the State Health Plan more efficiently and saving plan members and taxpayers money," Folwell said.
"Every dollar that we can save by being more efficient and collecting money owed to the plan, is a dollar that can be spent on sustaining the plan for this and future generations of public service workers.”
Lambeth said he agreed to sponsor both House bills based in part on Folwell's oversight of the SHP.
"I trust (Folwell's) judgment and the work he is doing around our state's pension plans, bond ratings, etc.," Lambeth said.
The contentious nature of Folwell's relationship with health insurers and some legislators likely will put more scrutiny to all three SHP bills, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"That doesn’t necessarily mean that the bills will generate a great deal of controversy," Kokai said.
"But those who are watching state Treasurer Dale Folwell’s reform efforts closely will certainly keep tabs on any proposed SHP changes.”
336-727-7376