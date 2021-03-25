Legislation focused on State Health Plan contract details clears first committee step

Much of the rest of those bills contain technical changes.

Senate Bill 160 and companion House Bill 176 would allow the SHP to authorize private sector wage garnishment of former state employees.

Folwell said there is about $1.68 million owed from former SHP members that could potentially be recovered through this mechanism.

It also would provide clarity to medical provider debt recovery contracting, and prohibit SHP from having contracts that allow third parties to write off debts owed to the state.

“These two bills are about operating the State Health Plan more efficiently and saving plan members and taxpayers money," Folwell said.

"Every dollar that we can save by being more efficient and collecting money owed to the plan, is a dollar that can be spent on sustaining the plan for this and future generations of public service workers.”

Lambeth said he agreed to sponsor both House bills based in part on Folwell's oversight of the SHP.

"I trust (Folwell's) judgment and the work he is doing around our state's pension plans, bond ratings, etc.," Lambeth said.